Furukawa Electric FITELnet
This tutorial describes how to configure the Furukawa Electric’s FITELnet F220 and F70 devices to connect to Cloudflare Magic WAN via IPsec tunnels. The use cases described in this tutorial are for both east-west (branch to branch) and north-south (Internet-bound).
Testing environment
These configurations were tested on FITELnet F220 and F70 series with the following firmware versions:
- F220 series: Version 01.11(00)
- F70 series: Version 01.09(00)
IPsec configuration
Magic WAN configuration
- Go to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to Magic WAN > Configuration.
- From the Tunnels tab, select Create.
- For the first IPsec tunnel, ensure the following settings are defined (refer to Add tunnels for information on settings not mentioned here):
- Tunnel name:
FITEL-tunnel-1
- Interface address: Enter
10.0.0.1/31for your first tunnel.
- Customer endpoint: This setting is not required unless your router is using an IKE ID of type
ID_IPV4_ADDR.
- Cloudflare endpoint: The Cloudflare Anycast IP assigned to you by your account team.
- Pre-shared key: Create a pre-shared key for your first tunnel.
- Tunnel name:
- For the second IPsec tunnel, make the same changes as you did for the first tunnel, and ensure these additional setting is defined:
- Tunnel name:
FITEL-tunnel-2
- Interface address: Enter
10.0.0.3/31for your second tunnel.
- Customer endpoint: This setting is not required unless your router is using an IKE ID of type
ID_IPV4_ADDR.
- Cloudflare endpoint: The Cloudflare Anycast IP assigned to you by your account team.
- Pre-shared key: Create a pre-shared key for your second tunnel.
- Tunnel name:
FITELnet router configuration
Router 1 settings
Use the CLI to configure these settings:
interface Tunnel 1ip address 10.0.0.0 255.255.255.254tunnel mode ipsec map MAP1link-state sync-saexit!crypto ipsec policy IPsec_POLICYset security-association always-upset security-association lifetime seconds 28800set security-association transform-keysize aes 256 256 256set security-association transform esp-aes esp-sha256-hmacset mtu 1460set mss 1350set ip df-bit 0set ip fragment post! if there is a NAT router between Cloudflare and FITELnet,! add the two udp-encapsulation options belowset udp-encapsulation nat-t keepalive interval 30 always-sendset udp-encapsulation-forceexit!crypto ipsec selector SELECTORsrc 1 ipv4 anydst 1 ipv4 anyexit!crypto isakmp keepalivecrypto isakmp log sacrypto isakmp log sessioncrypto isakmp log negotiation-failcrypto isakmp negotiation always-up-params interval 100 max-initiate 10 max-pending 10 delay 1crypto ipsec replay-check disable!crypto isakmp policy ISAKMP_POLICYauthentication pre-shareencryption aesencryption-keysize aes 256 256 256group 14lifetime 14400hash sha sha-256initiate-mode aggressiveexit!crypto isakmp profile PROF1! set the value of FQDN ID for self-identifyself-identity fqdn <FQDN-ID-TUNNEL01>set isakmp-policy ISAKMP_POLICYset ipsec-policy IPsec_POLICYset peer <CLOUDFLARE-ANYCAST-ADDRESS>ike-version 2local-key <PRE-SHARED-KEY-TUNNEL01>exit!crypto map MAP1 ipsec-isakmpmatch address SELECTORset isakmp-profile PROF1exit!
Router 2 settings
Use the CLI to configure these settings:
interface Tunnel 2ip address 10.0.0.2 255.255.255.254tunnel mode ipsec map MAP1link-state sync-saexit!crypto ipsec policy IPsec_POLICYset security-association always-upset security-association lifetime seconds 28800set security-association transform-keysize aes 256 256 256set security-association transform esp-aes esp-sha256-hmacset mtu 1460set mss 1350set ip df-bit 0set ip fragment post! if there is a NAT router between Cloudflare and FITELnet,! add the two udp-encapsulation options belowset udp-encapsulation nat-t keepalive interval 30 always-sendset udp-encapsulation-forceexit!crypto ipsec selector SELECTORsrc 1 ipv4 anydst 1 ipv4 anyexit!crypto isakmp keepalivecrypto isakmp log sacrypto isakmp log sessioncrypto isakmp log negotiation-failcrypto isakmp negotiation always-up-params interval 100 max-initiate 10 max-pending 10 delay 1crypto ipsec replay-check disable!crypto isakmp policy ISAKMP_POLICYauthentication pre-shareencryption aesencryption-keysize aes 256 256 256group 14lifetime 14400hash sha sha-256initiate-mode aggressiveexit!crypto isakmp profile PROF1! set the value of FQDN ID for self-identifyself-identity fqdn <FQDN-ID-TUNNEL02>set isakmp-policy ISAKMP_POLICYset ipsec-policy IPsec_POLICYset peer <CLOUDFLARE-ANYCAST-ADDRESS>ike-version 2local-key <PRE-SHARED-KEY-TUNNEL02>exit!crypto map MAP1 ipsec-isakmpmatch address SELECTORset isakmp-profile PROF1exit!
Static route configuration
To configure routes for east-west (branch to branch) connections, refer to the following settings.
Magic WAN
- Go to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to Magic WAN > Configuration.
- From the Static Routes tab, select Create.
- For the first route, ensure the following settings are defined (refer to Configure static routes to learn about settings not mentioned here):
- Prefix:
192.168.0.0/24
- Tunnel/Next hop: FITEL-tunnel-1 / 10.0.0.0
- For the second route, ensure the following settings are defined:
- Prefix:
192.168.1.0/24
- Tunnel/Next hop: FITEL-tunnel-2 / 10.0.0.2
FITELnet router configuration
Router 1
Use the CLI to configure these settings:
ip route 192.168.0.0 255.255.255.0 tunnel 1
Router 2
Use the CLI to configure these settings:
ip route 192.168.1.0 255.255.255.0 tunnel 2
Connection test
IPsec status
In the FITELnet router CLI, you can run
show crypto sa to check the status of the IPsec security associations (SAs).
Total number of ISAKMP/IPSEC SA shows the number of established SAs.
show crypto saIKE_SAMode: <I>Local IP : <LOCAL_IP>/500Local ID : <LOCAL_ID> (ipv4)Remote IP : anycast-address/500Remote ID : anycast-address (ipv4)Local Authentication method : Pre-shared keyRemote Authentication method : Pre-shared keyEncryption algorithm : aes256-cbcHash algorithm : hmac-sha256-128Diffie-Hellman group : 14 (2048 bits)Initiator Cookie : aaaaaaaa bbbbbbbbResponder Cookie : cccccccc ddddddddLife time : 6852/14400 secDPD : onCHILD_SA <I>Selector :0.0.0.0/0 ALL ALL <---> 0.0.0.0/0 ALL ALLInterface : tunnel 1Peer IP : anycast-address/500Local IP : xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx/500Encryption algorithm : AES-CBC/256Authentication algorithm : HMAC-SHA2-256Life time : 22868/28800 secPFS : off ESN : offINSPI : eeeeeeeePackets : 0Octets : 0Replay error : 0Auth error : 0Padding error : 0Rule error : 0OUTSPI : ffffffffPackets : 0Octets : 0Seq lapped : 0Total number of ISAKMP SA 1Total number of IPSEC SA 1
Route Status
In the FITELnet router CLI, you can run
show ip route to check the route information. A
* in the route information indicates that the route information is valid.
show ip routeCodes: K - kernel route, C - connected, S - static, R - RIP, O - OSPF,B - BGP, T - Tunnel, i - IS-IS, V - VRRP track,Iu - ISAKMP SA up, It - ISAKMP tunnel route, Ip - ISAKMP l2tpv2-pppDc - DHCP-client, L - Local Breakout> - selected route, * - FIB route, p - stale info<snip>S > * 192.168.1.0/24 [100/0] is directly connected, Tunnel1<snip>#