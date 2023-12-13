Troubleshooting

If you are experiencing difficulties with your Magic WAN Connector, refer to the following tips to troubleshoot what might be happening.

​​ I have set up a site, but my Connector is not working

Make sure that you have activated your Connector. Cloudflare ships the Magic WAN Connector deactivated, and the Connector will only establish a connection to the Cloudflare network when it is activated.

​​ I have tried to activate Magic WAN Connector, but it is still not working

Check if your Magic WAN Connector is connected to the Internet via a port that can serve DHCP. This is required the first time a Connector boots up so that it can reach the Cloudflare global network and download the required configurations that you set up in the Site configuration step. Refer to Device activation for more details.

If you have a firewall deployed upstream of the Magic WAN Connector, check your firewall settings. You might need to configure your firewall to allow traffic in specific ports for the Connector to work properly.

​​ I can access Magic WAN Connector’s health checks, but there is no traffic

If you have a firewall deployed upstream of the Magic WAN Connector, make sure you review your firewall settings. You might need to configure your firewall to allow traffic in specific ports for the Connector to work properly.

​​ Devices I have behind Connector cannot connect to the Internet

If you have other routing appliances behind Magic WAN Connector, make sure you create policy-based routing policies to send traffic from your devices through Connector, instead of these other routing devices.

Magic WAN Connector sends a heartbeat periodically to Cloudflare. You can access the Magic WAN dashboard, and check for the heartbeat status of your Connector device.