strongSwan
This tutorial explains how to set up strongSwan along with Magic WAN. You will learn how to configure strongSwan, configure an IPsec tunnel and create a Policy Based Routing.
1. Health checks configuration
Start by configuring the bidirectional health checks target for Magic WAN. For this particular tutorial, we are using
172.64.240.252 as the target IP address, and
type as the request.
This can be set up with the API. For example:
$ curl --request PUT \https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/ipsec_tunnels/{tunnel_id} \--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \--header 'X-Auth-Email: <YOUR_EMAIL> ' \--header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \--data '{"health_check": {"enabled":true,"target":"172.64.240.252","type":"request","rate":"mid"}}'
2. Configure StrongSwan
- Start by installing StrongSwan. For example, open the console and run:
$ sudo apt-get install strongswan -y
- After StrongSwan finishes installing, go to
/etc/strongswan.confto edit the configuration file and add the following settings:
charon {load_modular = yesinstall_routes = noinstall_virtual_ip = noplugins {include strongswan.d/charon/*.conf}}include strongswan.d/*.conf
3. Configure IPsec file
- Go to
/etc/ipsec.confand add the following settings:
# ipsec.conf - strongSwan IPsec configuration fileconfig setupcharondebug="all"uniqueids = yesconn %defaultikelifetime=4hrekey=yesreauth=nokeyexchange=ikev2authby=secretdpdaction=restartcloseaction=restart# Sample VPN connectionsconn cloudflare-ipsecauto=starttype=tunnelfragmentation=noleftauth=psk# Private IP of the VMleft=%any# Tunnel ID from dashboard, in this example FQDN is usedleftid=<YOUR_TUNNEL_ID>.<YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID>.ipsec.cloudflare.comleftsubnet=0.0.0.0/0# Cloudflare Anycast IPright=<YOUR_CLOUDFLARE_ANYCAST_IP>rightid=<YOUR_CLOUDFLARE_ANYCAST_IP>rightsubnet=0.0.0.0/0rightauth=pskike=aes256-sha256-modp2048!esp=aes256-sha256-modp2048!replay_window=0mark_in=42mark_out=42leftupdown=/etc/strongswan.d/ipsec-vti.sh
Now, you need to create a virtual tunnel interface (VTI) with the IP we configured earlier as the target for Cloudflare’s health checks (
172.64.240.252) to route IPsec packets. Go to
/etc/strongswan.d/.
Create a script called
ipsec-vti.shand add the following:
#!/bin/bashset -o nounsetset -o errexitVTI_IF="vti0"case "${PLUTO_VERB}" inup-client)ip tunnel add "${VTI_IF}" local "${PLUTO_ME}" remote "${PLUTO_PEER}" mode vti \key "${PLUTO_MARK_OUT%%/*}"ip link set "${VTI_IF}" upip addr add 172.64.240.252/32 dev vti0sysctl -w "net.ipv4.conf.${VTI_IF}.disable_policy=1"sysctl -w "net.ipv4.conf.${VTI_IF}.rp_filter=0"sysctl -w "net.ipv4.conf.all.rp_filter=0"ip rule add from 172.64.240.252 lookup viatunicmpip route add default dev vti0 table viatunicmp;;down-client)ip tunnel del "${VTI_IF}"ip rule del from 172.64.240.252 lookup viatunicmpip route del default dev vti0 table viatunicmp;;esacecho "executed"
4. Add Policy Based Routing (PBR)
Although the IPsec tunnel is working as is, we need to create Policy Based Routing (PBR) to redirect returning traffic via the IPsec tunnel. Without it, the ICMP replies to the health probes sent by Cloudflare will be returned via the Internet, instead of the same IPsec tunnel. This is required to avoid any potential issues.
To accomplish this, the tutorial uses iproute2 to route IP packets from
172.63.240.252 to the tunnel interface.
Go to
/etc/iproute2/.
Edit the
rt_tablesfile to add a routing table number and name. In this example, we used
viatunicmpas the name and
200as the number for the routing table.
## reserved values#255 local254 main253 default0 unspec200 viatunicmp## local##1 inr.ruhep
- Open the console and add a rule to match the routing table just created. This rule instructs the system to use routing table
viatunicmpif the packet’s source address is
172.64.240.252:
$ ip rule add from 172.64.240.252 lookup viatunicmp
- Add a route to the newly created routing table
viatunicmp. This is the default route via the interface
vti0in the
viatunicmptable.
$ ip route add default dev vti0 table viatunicmp
- Now, you can
startIPsec. You can also
stop,
restartand show the
statusfor the IPsec connection:
$ ipsec startSecurity Associations (1 up, 0 connecting):cloudflare-ipsec[1]: ESTABLISHED 96 minutes ago, <IPSEC_TUNNEL_IDENTIFIER>.ipsec.cloudflare.com]...162.159.67.88[162.159.67.88]cloudflare-ipsec{4}: INSTALLED, TUNNEL, reqid 1, ESP SPIs: c4e20a95_i c5373d00_ocloudflare-ipsec{4}: 0.0.0.0/0 === 0.0.0.0/0
5. Check connection status
After you finish configuring StrongSwan with Magic WAN, you can use tcpdump to investigate the status of health checks originated from Cloudflare.
$ sudo tcpdump -i <OUTGOING_INTERFACE> esp and host <TUNNEL_CLOUDFLARE_ENDPOINT_IP>
In this example, the outgoing Internet interface shows that the IPsec encrypted packets (ESP) from Cloudflare’s health check probes (both the request and response) are going through the IPsec tunnel we configured.
You can also run tcpdump on
vti0 to check the decrypted packets.
$ sudo tcpdump -i vti0 host 172.64.240.252