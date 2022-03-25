Supported formats and limitations
Cloudflare Image Resizing can:
- Read JPEG, PNG, GIF (including animations), and WebP images. SVG is not supported, since this format is inherently scalable and does not need resizing.
- Resize and generate JPEG and PNG images, and optionally AVIF or WebP.
- Save animations as GIF or animated WebP.
- Support ICC color profiles in JPEG and PNG images.
- Preserve JPEG metadata. Metadata of other formats is discarded.
- Convert the first frame of GIF animations to a still image.
AVIF format is supported on a best-effort basis. Images that cannot be compressed as AVIF will be served as WebP instead.