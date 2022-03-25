Cloudflare Docs
Images
Cloudflare Image Optimization
Supported formats and limitations

Cloudflare Image Resizing can:

  • Read JPEG, PNG, GIF (including animations), and WebP images. SVG is not supported, since this format is inherently scalable and does not need resizing.
  • Resize and generate JPEG and PNG images, and optionally AVIF or WebP.
  • Save animations as GIF or animated WebP.
  • Support ICC color profiles in JPEG and PNG images.
  • Preserve JPEG metadata. Metadata of other formats is discarded.
  • Convert the first frame of GIF animations to a still image.

AVIF format is supported on a best-effort basis. Images that cannot be compressed as AVIF will be served as WebP instead.