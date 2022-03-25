Supported formats and limitations

Cloudflare Image Resizing can:

Read JPEG, PNG, GIF (including animations), and WebP images. SVG is not supported, since this format is inherently scalable and does not need resizing.

Resize and generate JPEG and PNG images, and optionally AVIF or WebP.

Save animations as GIF or animated WebP.

Support ICC color profiles in JPEG and PNG images.

Preserve JPEG metadata. Metadata of other formats is discarded.

Convert the first frame of GIF animations to a still image.

AVIF format is supported on a best-effort basis. Images that cannot be compressed as AVIF will be served as WebP instead.