Develop remotely
D1 supports remote development using the dashboard playground. The dashboard playground uses a browser version of Visual Studio Code, allowing you to rapidly iterate on your Worker entirely in your browser.
1. Bind a D1 database to a Worker
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to Workers & Pages > Overview.
- Select an existing Worker.
- Select the Settings tab.
- Select the Variables sub-tab.
- Scroll down to the D1 Database Bindings heading.
- Enter a variable name, such as
DB, and select the D1 database you wish to access from this Worker.
- Select Save and deploy.
2. Start a remote development session
- On the top of the page, select Quick edit.
- Your Worker now has access to D1.
Use the following Worker script to verify that the Worker has access to the bound D1 database:
export default { async fetch(request, env, ctx) { const res = await env.DB.prepare("SELECT 1;").all(); return new Response(JSON.stringify(res, null, 2)); },
};
