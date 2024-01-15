Develop remotely

D1 supports remote development using the dashboard playground. The dashboard playground uses a browser version of Visual Studio Code, allowing you to rapidly iterate on your Worker entirely in your browser.

​​ 1. Bind a D1 database to a Worker

This guide assumes you have previously created a Worker, and a D1 database. Users new to D1 and/or Cloudflare Workers should read the D1 tutorial to install wrangler and deploy their first database.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Workers & Pages > Overview External link icon Open external link . Select an existing Worker. Select the Settings tab. Select the Variables sub-tab. Scroll down to the D1 Database Bindings heading. Enter a variable name, such as DB , and select the D1 database you wish to access from this Worker. Select Save and deploy.

​​ 2. Start a remote development session

On the top of the page, select Quick edit. Your Worker now has access to D1.

Use the following Worker script to verify that the Worker has access to the bound D1 database:

export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const res = await env . DB . prepare ( "SELECT 1;" ) . all ( ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( res , null , 2 ) ) ; } , } ;

