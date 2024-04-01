Cloudflare Docs
D1
D1
  Build with D1
  Remote development

Develop remotely

D1 supports remote development using the dashboard playground. The dashboard playground uses a browser version of Visual Studio Code, allowing you to rapidly iterate on your Worker entirely in your browser.

​​ 1. Bind a D1 database to a Worker

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Workers & Pages > Overview.
  3. Select an existing Worker.
  4. Select the Settings tab.
  5. Select the Variables sub-tab.
  6. Scroll down to the D1 Database Bindings heading.
  7. Enter a variable name, such as DB, and select the D1 database you wish to access from this Worker.
  8. Select Save and deploy.

​​ 2. Start a remote development session

  1. On the top of the page, select Quick edit.
  2. Your Worker now has access to D1.

Use the following Worker script to verify that the Worker has access to the bound D1 database:

export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx) {
    const res = await env.DB.prepare("SELECT 1;").all();
    return new Response(JSON.stringify(res, null, 2));
  },

};