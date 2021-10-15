Bot Management variables

Bot Management provides access to several new variables External link icon Open external link within the Firewall expression builder.

: An integer used to isolate bot requests which ranges from 1-99. Lower scores usually indicate automated traffic, while higher scores indicate human traffic. Most traffic scored below 30 comes from bots. Verified Bot : A boolean value that is true if the request comes from a good bot, like Google or Bing. Most customers choose to allow this traffic. For more details, see Traffic from known bots External link icon Open external link .

Serves Static Resource: An identifier that matches file extensions for many types of static resources. Use this variable if you send emails that retrieve static images.

These variables are also available as part of the request.cf External link icon Open external link object via Cloudflare Workers External link icon Open external link: