You can segment your verified bot traffic by its type and purpose by adding the Verified Bot Categories field cf.verified_bot_category as a filter criteria in WAF Custom rules, Advanced Rate Limiting, and Late Transform rules.

Note The Verified Bot Categories field is not compatible with legacy Firewall rules.

Categories

Name String value Example Academic research Academic Research Internet Archive, Library of Congress, TurnItInBot Accessibility Accessibility Advertising or marketing Advertising & Marketing Google Adsbot Aggregators Aggregator Pinterest, Indeed Jobsbot AI Assistant AI Assistant AI Crawler AI Crawler Google Bard, ChatGPT bot AI Search AI Search Feed fetcher Feed Fetcher RSS or Podcast feed updaters Monitoring or analytics Monitoring & Analytics Uptime Monitors Page preview Page Preview Facebook, Slack, Twitter, or Discord Link Preview tools Search engine crawler Search Engine Crawler Googlebot, Bingbot, Yandexbot, Baidubot Search engine optimization Search Engine Optimization Google Lighthouse, GT Metrix, Pingdom, AddThis Security Security Vulnerability Scanners, SSL Domain Control Validation (DCV) Check Tools Social media marketing Social Media Marketing Webhooks Webhooks Payment processors, WordPress Integration tools Other Other

Availability

Verified Bot Categories is available to all Bots customers.