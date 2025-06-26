Web Bot Auth is an authentication method that leverages cryptographic signatures in HTTP messages to verify that a request comes from an automated bot.

It relies on two active IETF drafts: a directory draft ↗ allowing the crawler to share their public keys, and a protocol draft ↗ defining how these keys should be used to attach crawler's identity to HTTP requests.

This documentation goes over specific integration within Cloudflare.

1. Generate a valid signing key

You need to generate a signing key which will be used to authenticate your bot's requests.

Generate a unique Ed25519 ↗ private key to sign your requests. This example uses the OpenSSL ↗ genpkey command: Terminal window openssl genpkey -algorithm ed25519 -out private-key.pem Extract your public key. Terminal window openssl pkey -in private-key.pem -pubout -out public-key.pem Convert the public key to JSON Web Key (JWK) using a tool of your choice. This example uses jwker ↗ command line application. Terminal window go install github.com/jphastings/jwker/cmd/jwker@latest jwker public-key.pem public-key.jwk

By following these steps, you have generated a private key and a public key, then converted the public key to a JWK.

Note You can also generate a JavaScript key using WebCrypto API ↗, which will produce a key in the correct JWK format. Many existing JWK libraries ↗ support WebCrypto API for generating JavaScript key.

2. Host a key directory

You need to host a key directory which creates a way for your bot to authenticate its requests to Cloudflare. This directory should follow the definition from the active IETF draft draft-meunier-http-message-signatures-directory-01 ↗.

Host a key directory at /.well-known/http-message-signatures-directory (note that this is a requirement). This key directory should serve a JSON Web Key Set (JWKS) including the public key derived from your signing key. Serve the web page over HTTPS (not HTTP). Calculate the base64 URL-encoded JWK thumbprint ↗ associated with your Ed25519 public key. Sign your HTTP response using the HTTP message signature specification by attaching one signature per key in your key directory. This ensures no one else can mirror your directory and attempt to register on your behalf. Your response must include the following headers: Content-Type : This header must have the value application/http-message-signatures-directory+json .

: This header must have the value . Signature : Construct a Signature header ↗ over your chosen components.

: Construct a header over your chosen components. Signature-Input : Construct a Signature-Input header ↗ over your chosen components. The header must meet the following requirements. Required component parameter Requirement tag This should be equal to http-message-signatures-directory . keyid JWK thumbprint of the corresponding key in your directory. created This should be equal to a Unix timestamp associated with when the message was sent by your application. expires This should be equal to a Unix timestamp associated with when Cloudflare should no longer attempt to verify the message. The following example shows the annotated request and response with required headers against https://example.com . GET /.well-known/http-message-signatures-directory HTTP/1.1 Host: example.com Accept: application/http-message-signatures-directory+json HTTP/1.1 200 OK Content-Type: application/http-message-signatures-directory+json Signature: sig1=:TD5arhV1ved6xtx63cUIFCMONT248cpDeVUAljLgkdozbjMNpJGr/WAx4PzHj+WeG0xMHQF1BOdFLDsfjdjvBA==: Signature-Input: sig1=("@authority");alg="ed25519";keyid="poqkLGiymh_W0uP6PZFw-dvez3QJT5SolqXBCW38r0U";nonce="ZO3/XMEZjrvSnLtAP9M7jK0WGQf3J+pbmQRUpKDhF9/jsNCWqUh2sq+TH4WTX3/GpNoSZUa8eNWMKqxWp2/c2g==";tag="http-message-signatures-directory";created=1750105829;expires=1750105839 Cache-Control: max-age=86400 { "keys": [{ "kty": "OKP", "crv": "Ed25519", "x": "JrQLj5P_89iXES9-vFgrIy29clF9CC_oPPsw3c5D0bs", // Base64 URL-encoded public key, with no padding }] }

Note This URL serves a standard JSON Web Key Set. Besides x , crv , and kty , you can include other standard JSON Web Key parameters, and you may publish non-Ed25519 keys as well. Multiple Ed25519 keys are supported. Only those for which you provide a signature in the above format are going to be used. Cloudflare will ignore all other key types and key parameters except those containing kty , crv , and x formatted above. Do not include information that would leak your private key, such as the d parameter.

You can use the Cloudflare-developed http-signature-directory CLI tool ↗ to assist you in validating your directory.

3. Register your bot and key directory

You need to register your bot and its key directory to add your bot to the list of verified bots.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and domain. Go to Manage Account > Configurations. Go to the Verified Bots tab. For Verification Method: select Request Signature. For Validation Instructions: enter the URL of your key directory. You can additionally supply User Agents values (and their match patterns) that will be sent by your bot. Select Submit.

Cloudflare accepts all valid Ed25519 keys found in your key directory. In the event a key already exists in Cloudflare's registered database, Cloudflare will work with you to supply a new key, or rotate your existing key.

Estimated review time The estimated review time is approximately one week. After successful verification, you will be able to send verified requests.

4. (After verification) Sign your requests

After your bot has been successfully verified, your bot is ready to sign its requests. The signature protocol is defined in draft-meunier-web-bot-auth-architecture-02 ↗

4.1. Choose a set of components to sign

Choose a set of components to sign.

A component is either an HTTP header, or any derived components ↗ in the HTTP Message Signatures specification. Cloudflare recommends the following:

Choose at least the @authority derived component, which represents the domain you are sending requests to. For example, a request to https://example.com will be interpreted to have an @authority of example.com .

derived component, which represents the domain you are sending requests to. For example, a request to will be interpreted to have an of . Use components that only contain ASCII values. HTTP Message Signature specification disallows non-ASCII characters, which will result in failure to validate your bot's requests.

Use components with only ASCII values Cloudflare currently does not support bs or sf parameter designed to serialize non-ASCII values into ASCII equivalents.

Content-Digest header If you wish to sign your message content ↗ using a Content-Digest header, note that you should only do so if there is zero risk of a message being altered on the way to Cloudflare. For example, if the message is unencrypted and proxied to Cloudflare, you should not use Content-Digest .

4.2. Calculate the JWK thumbprint

Calculate the base64 URL-encoded JWK thumbprint ↗ from the public key you registered with Cloudflare.

4.3. Construct the required headers

Construct the three required headers for Web Bot Auth.

Signature-Input header

Construct a Signature-Input header ↗ over your chosen components. The header must meet the following requirements.

Required component parameter Requirement tag This should be equal to web-bot-auth . keyid This should be equal to the thumbprint computed in step 2. created This should be equal to a Unix timestamp associated with when the message was sent by your application. expires This should be equal to a Unix timestamp associated with when Cloudflare should no longer attempt to verify the message. A short expires reduces the likelihood of replay attacks, and Cloudflare recommends choosing suitable short-lived intervals.

Signature header

Construct a Signature header ↗ over your chosen components.

Signature-Agent header

Construct a Signature-Agent header ↗ that points to your key directory. Note that Cloudflare will fail to verify a message if:

The message includes a Signature-Agent header that is not an https:// .

header that is not an . The message includes a valid URI but does not enclose it in double quotes. This is due to Signature-Agent being a structured field.

The message has a valid Signature-Agent header, but does not include it in the component list in Signature-Input .

4.4. Add the headers to your bot's requests

Attach these three headers to your bot's requests.

An example request may look like this:

Signature-Agent: "https://signature-agent.test" Signature-Input: sig2=("@authority" "signature-agent") ;created=1735689600 ;keyid="poqkLGiymh_W0uP6PZFw-dvez3QJT5SolqXBCW38r0U" ;alg="ed25519" ;expires=1735693200 ;nonce="e8N7S2MFd/qrd6T2R3tdfAuuANngKI7LFtKYI/vowzk4lAZYadIX6wW25MwG7DCT9RUKAJ0qVkU0mEeLElW1qg==" ;tag="web-bot-auth" Signature: sig2=:jdq0SqOwHdyHr9+r5jw3iYZH6aNGKijYp/EstF4RQTQdi5N5YYKrD+mCT1HA1nZDsi6nJKuHxUi/5Syp3rLWBA==:

