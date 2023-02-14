Detection IDs

Detection IDs are fields used to identify the specific detection that caused Cloudflare to identify traffic as bot traffic. With customer configurable heuristics, you can choose unique actions for different bots, detected through Cloudflare’s heuristics engine. You can block, allow, or serve alternate content to specific bots to meet the unique needs of your site’s traffic. If you are having an issue with one of our heuristics, this feature allows you to decide which heuristics to enforce on your zones with a default configuration. You can use cf.bot_management.detection_ids fields in tools such as Custom Rules, Advanced Rate Limiting, Transform Rules, Legacy Firewall Rules, and Workers (as request.cf.botManagement.detectionIds ).

​​ Bot Detection IDs via Logpush

You can create or edit their existing Logpush jobs to include the new Bot Detection IDs field which will provide an array of IDs for each request that has heuristics match on it. The BotDetectionIDs field is available as part of the HTTP Requests dataset and you can add it to new or existing jobs via the Logpush API or on the Cloudflare dashboard. This is the primary method to discover Detection IDs.

​​ Via the Cloudflare dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Navigate to Analytics & Logs > Logs. Select Add Logpush Job. Select HTTP Requests as the dataset. Select BotDetectionIDs under the General data field category. Select and enter the destination information. Prove the ownership. Select Save.

​​ Via the API

Update your logpush job by adding BotDetectionIDs to the logpull_options: parameters.

​​ Create or edit an expression

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Navigate to Security > Bots. Create a firewall rule or select Edit on an existing firewall rule. Select Edit expression. Add or edit the expression with the new field. Select Save.

​​ Use cases

​​ Block requests that match a specific detection ID

any ( cf . bot_management . detection_ids [ * ] eq 3355446 ) and not cf . bot_management . verified_bot and http . request . uri . path eq "/login" and http . request . method eq "POST"

​​ Run Bot Management without specific detection IDs