Verify your AI crawler
graph LR A[Set up your<br>Cloudflare Account] --> B[Connect to<br>Stripe] B --> C[Verify your<br>AI crawler]:::highlight C --> D[Crawl pages] classDef highlight fill:#F6821F,color:white
Once you have connected your Stripe account, set up your AI crawler as a verified bot.
When an AI crawler tries to access content protected by pay per crawl, it receives a HTTP status code 402. This indicates payment is required. The HTTP header of the response includes the cost of the content.
For example, the response header may look like below:
To access this content, you must verify your AI crawler.
Ensure your AI crawler identifies itself with the required headers for Web Bot Auth.
Follow the steps found in Web Both Auth.
Ensure your AI crawler follows Cloudflare's verified bots policy.
Submit a form to add your AI crawler to Cloudflare's list of verified bots.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account.
- Go to Manage Account > Configurations.
- Go to the Verified Bots tab.
- Fill out the form.
- Select Submit.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-