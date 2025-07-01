graph LR A[Set up your<br>Cloudflare Account] --> B[Connect to<br>Stripe]:::highlight B --> C[Verify your<br>AI crawler] C --> D[Crawl pages] classDef highlight fill:#F6821F,color:white

Connect your Cloudflare account to Stripe to process payments. Pay per crawl uses Stripe to process payments between AI crawler owners and site owners.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Configurations. Go to the Pay Per Crawl tab. From Connect to Stripe, select Connect. Select Continue to Stripe. Follow the on-screen instructions to connect your Cloudflare account to a Stripe account. Use a non-personal email address Cloudflare recommends using a dedicated email to manage your pay per crawl account (for example, aicrawler@company.com ).

When you successfully connect Stripe to your account, you will see a green tick ✅ next to Stripe connection.

Spending limits Cloudflare is not responsible for configuring spending limits. Ensure you have configured a maximum spending limit on your AI crawler.

Billing

Charges are recorded upon successful delivery of content that is requested with valid crawler price headers.

Invoices are created and managed via Stripe. Crawlers are responsible for setting and enforcing their own spending limits.