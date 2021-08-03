Android

​ Android 9 Pie or later

Android Pie or later supports Private DNS, which uses DNS over TLS to secure your queries. If your device runs Android version 9 or later, this is the recommended method to set up 1.1.1.1 because unlike previous versions of Android, it does not need to be configured for each new Wi-Fi network.

Follow these steps to configure your device to use 1.1.1.1.

Go to Settings > Network & internet > Advanced > Private DNS. Select the Private DNS provider hostname option. Enter one.one.one.one or 1dot1dot1dot1.cloudflare-dns.com and hit Save. Visit 1.1.1.1/help External link icon Open external link to verify DNS over TLS is enabled.

​ Previous versions

Follow this quick guide to start using 1.1.1.1 on your Android.

Open Settings. Click on Wi-Fi. Press down and hold on the name of the network you are currently connected to. Click Modify Network. Click the check box Show Advanced Options. Change the IP Settings to Static. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add: 1.1.1.1

1.0.0.1

2606:4700:4700::1111

2606:4700:4700::1001

Click Save. You may need to disconnect from the Wi-Fi and reconnect for the changes to take place.