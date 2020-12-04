Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
1.1.1.1
Cloudflare Docs
1.1.1.1
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit 1.1.1.1 on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Running a DNS over HTTPS client

There are several DNS over HTTPS (DoH) clients you can use to connect to 1.1.1.1 in order to protect your DNS queries from privacy intrusions and tampering.

cloudflared

We've open sourced a Golang DoH client you can use to get started. Follow this quick guide to start a DNS over HTTPS proxy to 1.1.1.1.

  1. Download the cloudflared daemon. You can find it here.

  2. Verify that the cloudflared daemon is installed:

    $ cloudflared --version
    cloudflared version 2020.11.11 (built 2020-11-25-1643 UTC)

  3. Start the DNS proxy on an address and port in your network. If you don't specify an address and port, it will start listening on localhost:53. DNS (53) is a privileged port, so for the initial demo we will use a different port:

    $ cloudflared proxy-dns --port 5553
    INFO[2020-12-04T19:58:57Z] Adding DNS upstream - url: https://1.1.1.1/dns-query
    INFO[2020-12-04T19:58:57Z] Adding DNS upstream - url: https://1.0.0.1/dns-query
    INFO[2020-12-04T19:58:57Z] Starting metrics server on 127.0.0.1:44841/metrics
    INFO[2020-12-04T19:58:57Z] Starting DNS over HTTPS proxy server on: dns://localhost:5553

  4. You can verify that it's running using a dig, kdig, host, or any other DNS client.

    $ dig +short @127.0.0.1 -p5553 cloudflare.com AAAA
    2606:4700::6810:85e5
    2606:4700::6810:84e5

  5. Set up cloudflared as a service so it starts on user login. On many Linux distributions, this can be done with:

    $ sudo tee /etc/systemd/system/cloudflared-proxy-dns.service >/dev/null <<EOF
    [Unit]
    Description=DNS over HTTPS (DoH) proxy client
    Wants=network-online.target nss-lookup.target
    Before=nss-lookup.target
    

    [Service]
    AmbientCapabilities=CAP_NET_BIND_SERVICE
    CapabilityBoundingSet=CAP_NET_BIND_SERVICE
    DynamicUser=yes
    ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/cloudflared proxy-dns
    

    [Install]
    WantedBy=multi-user.target
    EOF
    

    $ sudo systemctl enable --now cloudflared-proxy-dns

  6. Change your system DNS servers to use 127.0.0.1. On Linux, you can modify /etc/resolv.conf:

    $ sudo rm -f /etc/resolv.conf
    $ echo nameserver 127.0.0.1 | sudo tee /etc/resolv.conf >/dev/null

  7. Finally, verify it locally with:

    $ dig +short @127.0.0.1 cloudflare.com AAAA
    2606:4700::6810:85e5
    2606:4700::6810:84e5

dnscrypt-proxy

The dnscrypt-proxy 2.0+ supports DoH out of the box. It supports both 1.1.1.1, and other services. It includes more advanced features, such as load balancing and local filtering.

  1. Install the dnscrypt-proxy. You can find the instructions here.

  2. Verify that the dnscrypt-proxy is installed, and at least version 2.0:

    $ dnscrypt-proxy -version
    2.0.8

  3. Set up the configuration file using the official instructions, and add cloudflare and cloudflare-ipv6 to the server list in dnscrypt-proxy.toml:

    server_names = ['cloudflare', 'cloudflare-ipv6']

  4. Make sure that nothing else is running on localhost:53, and check that everything works as expected:

    $ dnscrypt-proxy -resolve cloudflare-dns.com
    Resolving [cloudflare-dns.com]
    

    Domain exists:  yes, 3 name servers found
    Canonical name: cloudflare-dns.com.
    IP addresses:   2400:cb00:2048:1::6810:6f19, 2400:cb00:2048:1::6810:7019, 104.16.111.25, 104.16.112.25
    TXT records:    -
    Resolver IP:    172.68.140.217

  5. Register it as a system service according to the dnscrypt-proxy installation instructions.