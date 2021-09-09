Android

​ 1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet

1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet External link icon Open external link is the preferred method of setting up 1.1.1.1 for Families, as it allows you to automatically configure your phone to use 1.1.1.1 on any network you connect to.

The app also allows you to enable encryption for DNS queries or enable WARP mode External link icon Open external link, which keeps all your HTTP traffic private and secure, including your DNS queries to 1.1.1.1.

You can select between these two options in 1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet's settings. By default, 1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet is configured to WARP mode.

​ Set up 1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet

Download 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet from Google Play External link icon Open external link for free. Launch 1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet and accept the Terms of Service. Toggle the WARP button to Connected. Install the VPN profile that allows your phone to connect securely to 1.1.1.1. Tap the menu button. Select Advanced > Connection options. In DNS settings > 1.1.1.1 for Families, select the option you want to use.

Your connection to the Internet and your DNS queries are now private and protected. Alternatively, you may want to only encrypt your DNS queries and leave the remaining traffic unencrypted. If this is the case:

Open 1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet. Toggle the WARP button and choose Switch to DNS only mode. If the WARP toggle is disconnected, tap the menu button. You will see two options: 1.1.1.1 and WARP. Select 1.1.1.1. Tap Advanced > Connection options. In DNS settings > 1.1.1.1 for Families, select the option you want to use.

You are now using encryption only for your DNS queries.