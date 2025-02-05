Llama 3.2 11B Vision Instruct model on Cloudflare Workers AI
Before you begin, ensure you have the following:
- A Cloudflare account ↗ with Workers and Workers AI enabled.
- Your
CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_IDand
CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN.
- You can generate an API token in your Cloudflare dashboard under API Tokens.
- Node.js installed for working with Cloudflare Workers (optional but recommended).
The first time you use the Llama 3.2 11B Vision Instruct model, you need to agree to Meta's License and Acceptable Use Policy.
Replace
$CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID and
$CLOUDFLARE_AUTH_TOKEN with your actual account ID and token.
-
Create a Worker Project You will create a new Worker project using the
create-cloudflareCLI (
C3). This tool simplifies setting up and deploying new applications to Cloudflare.
Run the following command in your terminal:
For setup, select the following options:
- For What would you like to start with?, choose
Hello World example.
- For Which template would you like to use?, choose
Hello World Worker.
- For Which language do you want to use?, choose
JavaScript.
- For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
Yes.
- For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
After completing the setup, a new directory called
llama-vision-tutorial will be created.
-
Navigate to your application directory Change into the project directory:
-
Project structure Your
llama-vision-tutorialdirectory will include:
- A "Hello World" Worker at
src/index.ts.
- A
wrangler.jsonconfiguration file for managing deployment settings.
- A "Hello World" Worker at
Edit the
src/index.ts (or
index.js if you are not using TypeScript) file and replace the content with the following code:
- Open
wrangler.toml / wrangler.jsonand add the following configuration:
- Save the file.
Run the following command to deploy your Worker:
- After deployment, you will receive a unique URL for your Worker (e.g.,
https://llama-vision-tutorial.<your-subdomain>.workers.dev).
- Use a tool like
curlor Postman to send a request to your Worker:
Replace
BASE64_ENCODED_IMAGE with an actual base64-encoded image string.
The response will include the output from the model, such as a description or answer to your prompt based on the image provided.
Example response: