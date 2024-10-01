Hostname management

By default, all widgets can have up to 10 hostnames associated with a widget. A widget requires at least one hostname to be entered.

Only Enterprise Bot Management and Enterprise Turnstile customers can have this limit increased. Contact your account team to increase your hostname limit.

You must specify a list of hostnames when creating a widget. The widget can only be used on these hostnames and will not work on any other hostnames. You can use subdomains to restrict the widgets further.

The hostname should not contain a scheme http:// or https:// , a port 443 , or a path / .

Specifying a subdomain is optional.

For example, using the www.example.com value will allow widgets on the following hostnames:

www.example.com

abc.www.example.com:8080

but not on the following hostnames:

example.com

dash.example.com

cloudflare.com

When the widget is embedded on a hostname not listed, it will show an error message.

Optional hostname validation

Customers with Enterprise Bot Management or Enterprise Turnstile can have the optional any hostname validation entitlement.

By default, a widget requires at least one hostname to be entered. With this entitlement, you can create and use a widget without entering any hostnames for the widget. Contact your account team to enable this entitlement.