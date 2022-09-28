Frequently Asked Questions

​​ How does Content-Security-Policy need to be configured for Turnstile?

The HTTP Content-Security-Policy response header allows website administrators to control resources the user agent is allowed to load for a given page.

We recommend using the nonce-based approach documented with CSP3 External link icon Open external link . Make sure to include your nonce in the api.js script tag and we will handle the rest. Cloudflare Turnstile works with strict-dynamic.

Alternatively, add the following values to the directives:

script-src : https://challenges.cloudflare.com

: frame-src: https://challenges.cloudflare.com

We recommend validating your CSP with Google’s CSP Evaluator External link icon Open external link .

​​ What is Visitor Solve Rate?

A full Turnstile Challenge Token Flow consists of a few things:

A challenge is rendered (issued).

A challenge is solved on the front end and a token is harvested (solved).

The token is passed to siteverify, and it is consumed (siteverified).

Visitor Solve Rate is the percentage of tokens that were issued but have not necessarily been siteverified compared to issued challenges.

​​ What is API Solve Rate?

API Solve Rate is the share of tokens that were siteverified compared to issued.

​​ What is the difference between action and cData?

Action can be used in analytics and is more limited in size. It should identify different pages in a website where a widget is used.

Action should not contain any personally identifiable information (PII) as this is placed into the analytics.

cData is not stored in our analytics. It can contain data that may vary by each challenge instance.

Both cData and action are returned by the siteverify API if a valid token is presented.

​​ Can a Turnstile token be used twice?

No, the siteverify API will only validate a token once. If a token has already been checked, the siteverify API will yield an error on subsequent verification attempts indicating that a token has already been consumed.

​​ How long is a Turnstile token valid for before it is rejected by siteverify?

A Turnstile token is valid for 300 seconds.

​​ What happens if the user takes longer than five minutes?

The Turnstile widget needs to be refreshed to generate a new token. This can be done using the turnstile.reset function.

​​ Why does a Turnstile token need to be verified using siteverify?

Turnstile is a front-end widget that creates a token which is cryptographically secured. However, the customer cannot check the validity of the token on their end.

To ensure that a token is not forged by an attacker or has not been consumed yet, the customer needs to check the validity of a token using Cloudflare’s siteverify API.

​​ Can the front end use siteverify?

The siteverify API must not be called by the front end as this may reveal the secretkey used to authenticate. An attacker may simply modify the front end to not perform the siteverify check at all, rendering Turnstile ineffective.

​​ What is the length of a Turnstile token?

Currently, a Turnstile token can have up to 2048 characters.

​​ What is challenges.cloudflare.com, and why does my application connect to this origin?

Turnstile is hosted under challenges.cloudflare.com .

​​ Can I use Turnstile to protect a React Native application?

We currently do not offer an easy and official way to embed Turnstile in a React Native application.

An HTML page rendered in a WebView External link icon Open external link can use Turnstile. The page must be loaded from a domain allowed to use the sitekey, either using uri or by specifying the html and baseUrl options.

​​ Are there sitekeys and secret keys that can be used for testing?

Yes. Use the following sitekeys and secret keys for testing purposes:

Sitekey Description 1x00000000000000000000AA Always passes 2x00000000000000000000AB Always blocks 3x00000000000000000000FF Forces an interactive challenge