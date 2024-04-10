Price scraping template

You can use the templates below to provide your users with a demo application in Workers where product details are shown, but pricing information is not revealed until the Turnstile widget is solved.

​​ Worker scripts

The script below is applied on the root path <YOUR-HOSTNAME-HERE>/ }} and serves a page where the Turnstile widget will be embedded.

JavaScript Run Worker const someHTML = ` <head> <title>Turnstile Price Scraping Demo</title> <script src="https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js?onload=onloadTurnstileCallback" async defer></script> <script src="<YOUR-HOSTNAME-HERE>/pricing.js"></script> </head> <body> <h3>Pricing:</h3> <div id="price-box"></div> <div class="cf-turnstile" id="price-widget"></div> </body> ` export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { let returnHTMLResponse = new Response ( someHTML ) ; returnHTMLResponse . headers . set ( 'content-type' , 'text/html' ) return returnHTMLResponse } , } ;

The script below is applied on the route <YOUR-HOSTNAME-HERE>/pricing.js and returns a client script which embeds the Turnstile widget.

JavaScript Run Worker const clientScript = ` async function getPrice(token){ // the endpoint for retrieving pricing information const priceInfoURL = "/get-price" // the element id we are appending our price information const priceBox = document.getElementById('price-box'); // await response from pricing endpoint protected by Turnstile Server-Side Validation const response = await fetch( priceInfoURL, { headers : { 'cf-token' : token } } ); // await price information from pricing endpoint const price = await response.json(); // set the pricing information to what’s returned in the callback priceBox.innerText = price.pricing } function init(){ window.onloadTurnstileCallback = function () { turnstile.render('#price-widget', { sitekey: '<YOUR-SITEKEY-GOES-HERE>', callback: function(token) { getPrice(token) }, }); }; } window.addEventListener ? window.addEventListener("load", init, false) : window.attachEvent && window.attachEvent("onload", init) ` export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { if ( clientScript == null || undefined ) { let response = new Response ( "// sorry no script available!" ) const { headers } = response ; headers . append ( 'content-type' , 'application/javascript' ) ; return response ; } else { let response = new Response ( clientScript ) ; const { headers } = response ; headers . append ( 'content-type' , 'application/javascript' ) ; return response ; } } } ;

The script below is applied on the route <YOUR-HOSTNAME-HERE>/get-price , and verifies the Turnstile token and returns an API or JSON pricing response.