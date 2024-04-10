Cloudflare Docs
Turnstile
Cloudflare Docs
Turnstile
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Turnstile
  3. ...
  4. Workers templates
  5. Price scraping

Price scraping template

You can use the templates below to provide your users with a demo application in Workers where product details are shown, but pricing information is not revealed until the Turnstile widget is solved.

​​ Worker scripts

The script below is applied on the root path <YOUR-HOSTNAME-HERE>/ }} and serves a page where the Turnstile widget will be embedded.

 Run Worker
const someHTML = `
<head>
   <title>Turnstile Price Scraping Demo</title>
   <script src="https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js?onload=onloadTurnstileCallback" async defer></script>
   <script src="<YOUR-HOSTNAME-HERE>/pricing.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
   <h3>Pricing:</h3>
   <div id="price-box"></div>
   <div class="cf-turnstile" id="price-widget"></div>
</body>
`



export default {
 async fetch(request, env, ctx) {
   let returnHTMLResponse = new Response(someHTML);
   returnHTMLResponse.headers.set('content-type','text/html')
   return returnHTMLResponse
 },

};

The script below is applied on the route <YOUR-HOSTNAME-HERE>/pricing.js and returns a client script which embeds the Turnstile widget.

 Run Worker
const clientScript = `
async function getPrice(token){
   // the endpoint for retrieving pricing information
   const priceInfoURL = "/get-price"
   // the element id we are appending our price information
   const priceBox = document.getElementById('price-box');
  
   // await response from pricing endpoint protected by Turnstile Server-Side Validation
   const response = await fetch(
       priceInfoURL, {
           headers : {
               'cf-token' : token
           }
       }
   );
   // await price information from pricing endpoint
   const price = await response.json();
   // set the pricing information to what’s returned in the callback
   priceBox.innerText = price.pricing
}
function init(){
   window.onloadTurnstileCallback = function () {
       turnstile.render('#price-widget', {
           sitekey: '<YOUR-SITEKEY-GOES-HERE>',
           callback: function(token) {
               getPrice(token)
           },
       });
   };
}
window.addEventListener ?
window.addEventListener("load", init, false) :
window.attachEvent && window.attachEvent("onload", init)
`
 export default {
   async fetch(request, env, ctx) {
       if(clientScript == null || undefined){
           let response = new Response("// sorry no script available!")
           const { headers } = response;
           headers.append('content-type', 'application/javascript');
           return response;
       } else {
           let response = new Response(clientScript);
           const { headers } = response;
           headers.append('content-type', 'application/javascript');
           return response;




       }


   }



};

The script below is applied on the route <YOUR-HOSTNAME-HERE>/get-price, and verifies the Turnstile token and returns an API or JSON pricing response.

 Run Worker
// This is the demo secret key. In production, we recommend

// you store your secret key(s) safely.

const SECRET_KEY = '<SECRET-KEY>';



async function handlePost(request) {


   const token = request.headers.get('cf-token');
   const ip = request.headers.get('CF-Connecting-IP');


   // Validate the token by calling the
   // "/siteverify" API endpoint.
   let formData = new FormData();
   formData.append('secret', SECRET_KEY);
   formData.append('response', token);
   formData.append('remoteip', ip);


   const url = 'https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/siteverify';
   const result = await fetch(url, {
       body: formData,
       method: 'POST'
   });


   const outcome = await result.json();


   // this is the conditional block that you can customize to fit your specific use-case
   if (outcome.success) {


       // successful token validation logic


       // this example uses a static variable, but using KV you could reference a catalog listing
       let response = new Response('{"pricing":"$99.99"}');
       response.headers.append("content-type", "application/json");
       return response;


   } else {


       // unsuccessful token validation logic


       let response = new Response('{"pricing":"$XX.XX"}')
       response.headers.append("content-type", "application/json");
       return response;


   }



}



export default {
 async fetch(request, env, ctx) {
   try {
     return await handlePost(request)
   } catch(error){
     return new Response(`{"err":"${error}"}`);
   }
 },

};