cf.timings.edge_msec
cf.timings.edge_msec Integer
The time spent processing a request within the Cloudflare global network in milliseconds.
The value corresponds to the time interval between when the Cloudflare edge server accepted the HTTP request headers for processing and just before the HTTP response headers were available to be sent to the client.
The value does not include:
- The time spent forwarding the request to the origin server (refer to
cf.timings.origin_ttfb_msec).
- The network transfer time to the client.
Example value:
Example usage:
Categories:
- Request
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-