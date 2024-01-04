Cloudflare Docs
Queues
Queues
    Configuration

    Cloudflare Queues can be configured using Wrangler, the command-line interface for Cloudflare’s Developer Platform, which includes Workers, R2, and other developer products.

    Each Worker has a wrangler.toml configuration file that specifies environment variables, triggers, and resources, such as a Queue. To enable Worker-to-resource communication, you must set up a binding in your Worker project’s wrangler.toml file.

    Use the options below to configure your Queue.

    ​​ Producer

    To enable Producer Worker to Queue communication, set up a binding in your wrangler.toml file. These options should be used when a Worker wants to send messages to a Queue.


    [[queues.producers]]
      queue = "my-queue"
      binding = "MY_QUEUE"

    • queue string

      • The name of the Queue.

    • binding string

      • The name of the binding, which is a JavaScript variable.

    ​​ Consumer

    To enable Consumer Worker to Queue communication, set up a binding in your wrangler.toml file. These options should be used when a Worker wants to receive messages from a Queue.


    [[queues.consumers]]
      queue = "my-queue"
      max_batch_size = 10
      max_batch_timeout = 30
      max_retries = 10
      dead_letter_queue = "my-queue-dlq"

    Refer to Limits to review the maximum values for each of these options.

    • queue string

      • The name of the Queue.

    • max_batch_size number optional

      • The maximum number of messages allowed in each batch.
      • Defaults to 10 messages.

    • max_batch_timeout number optional

      • The maximum number of seconds to wait until a batch is full.
      • Defaults to 5 seconds.

    • max_retries number optional

      • The maximum number of retries for a message, if it fails or retryAll() is invoked.
      • Defaults to 3 retries.

    • dead_letter_queue string optional

      • The name of another Queue to send a message if it fails processing at least max_retries times.
      • If a dead_letter_queue is not defined, messages that repeatedly fail processing will eventually be discarded.
      • If there is no Queue with the specified name, it will be created automatically.

    • max_concurrency number optional

      • The maximum number of concurrent consumers allowed to run at once. Leaving this unset will mean that the number of invocations will scale to the currently supported maximum.
      • Refer to Consumer concurrency for more information on how consumers autoscale, particularly when messages are retried.