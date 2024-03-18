Publish to a Queue via HTTP
The following example shows you how to publsh messages to a queue from any HTTP client, using a shared secret to securely authenticate the client.
This allows you to write to a Queue from any service or programming language that support HTTP, including Go, Rust, Python or even a Bash script.
Prerequisites
- A queue created via the Cloudflare dashboard or the wrangler CLI.
- A configured producer binding in the Cloudflare dashboard or
wrangler.tomlfile.
Configure your
wrangler.toml file as follows:
wrangler.toml
name = "my-worker"
[[queues.producers]] queue = "my-queue" binding = "YOUR_QUEUE"
1. Create a shared secret
Before you deploy the Worker, you need to create a secret that you can use as a shared secret. A shared secret is a secret that both the client uses to authenticate and the server (your Worker) matches against for authentication.
To generate a cryptographically secure secret, you can use the
openssl command-line tool and
wrangler secret to create a hex-encoded string that can be used as the shared secret:
$ openssl rand -hex 32
# This will output a 65 character long hex string
Copy this string and paste it into the prompt for
wrangler secret:
$ npx wrangler secret put QUEUE_AUTH_SECRET
# Outputs:✨ Success! Uploaded secret QUEUE_AUTH_SECRET
This secret will also need to be used by the client application writing to the queue: ensure you store it securely.
1. Create the Worker
The following Worker script:
- Authenticates the client using a shared secret.
- Validates that the payload uses JSON.
- Publishes the payload to the queue.
src/index.ts
interface Env { YOUR_QUEUE: Queue; QUEUE_AUTH_SECRET: string;
}
export default { async fetch(req: Request, env: Env): Promise<Response> { // Authenticate that the client has the correct auth key if (env.QUEUE_AUTH_SECRET == "") { return Response.json({ err: "application not configured" }, { status: 500 }); }
// Return a HTTP 403 (Forbidden) if the auth key is invalid/incorrect/misconfigured let authToken = req.headers.get("Authorization") || ""; let encoder = new TextEncoder(); // Securely compare our secret with the auth token provided by the client try { if (!crypto.subtle.timingSafeEqual(encoder.encode(env.QUEUE_AUTH_SECRET), encoder.encode(authToken))) { return Response.json({ err: "invalid auth token provided" }, { status: 403 }); } } catch (e) { return Response.json({ err: "invalid auth token provided" }, { status: 403 }); }
// Optional: Validate the payload is JSON // In a production application, we may more robustly validate the payload // against a schema using a library like 'zod' let messages; try { messages = await req.json(); } catch (e) { // Return a HTTP 400 (Bad Request) if the payload isn't JSON return Response.json({ err: "payload not valid JSON" }, { status: 500 }); }
// Publish to the Queue try { await env.YOUR_QUEUE.send(messages); } catch (e: any) { console.log(`failed to send to the queue: ${e}`); // Return a HTTP 500 (Internal Error) if our publish operation fails return Response.json({ error: e.message }, { status: 500 }); }
// Return a HTTP 200 if the send succeeded! return Response.json({ success: true }); },
};
To deploy this Worker:
$ npx wrangler deploy
2. Send a test message
To make sure you successfully authenticate and write a message to your queue, use
curl on the command line:
# Make sure to replace the placeholder with your shared secret
$ curl -H "Authorization: pasteyourkeyhere" "https://YOUR_WORKER.YOUR_ACCOUNT.workers.dev" --data '{"messages": [{"msg":"hello world"}]}'
# Outputs:{"success":true}
This will issue a HTTP POST request, and if successful, return a HTTP 200 with a
success: true response body.
- If you receive a HTTP 403, this is because the
Authorizationheader is invalid, or you did not configure a secret.
- If you receive a HTTP 500, this is either because you did not correctly create a shared secret to your Worker, or you attempted to send an invalid message to your queue.
You can use
wrangler tail to debug the output of
console.log.