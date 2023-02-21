Configuration
Cloudflare Queues can be configured using Wrangler, the command-line interface for Cloudflare’s Developer Platform, which includes Workers, R2, and other developer products.
Each Worker has a
wrangler.toml configuration file that specifies environment variables, triggers, and resources, such as a Queue. To enable Worker-to-resource communication, you must set up a binding in your Worker project’s
wrangler.toml file.
Use the options below to configure your Queue.
Producer
To enable Producer Worker to Queue communication, set up a binding in your
wrangler.toml file. These options should be used when a Worker wants to send messages to a Queue.
[[queues.producers]] queue = "my-queue" binding = "MY_QUEUE"
queuestring
- The name of the Queue.
bindingstring
- The name of the binding, which is a JavaScript variable.
Consumer
To enable Consumer Worker to Queue communication, set up a binding in your
wrangler.toml file. These options should be used when a Worker wants to receive messages from a Queue.
[[queues.consumers]] queue = "my-queue" max_batch_size = 10 max_batch_timeout = 30 max_retries = 10 dead_letter_queue = "my-queue-dlq"
Refer to Limits to review the maximum values for each of these options.
queuestring
- The name of the Queue.
max_batch_sizenumber
- The maximum number of messages allowed in each batch.
max_batch_timeoutnumber
- The maximum number of seconds to wait until a batch is full.
max_retriesnumber
- The maximum number of retries for a message, if it fails or
retryAll() is invoked.
dead_letter_queuestring
- The name of another Queue to send a message if it fails processing at least
max_retriestimes.
- If a
dead_letter_queueis not defined, messages that repeatedly fail processing will eventually be discarded.
- If there is no Queue with the specified name, it will be created automatically.
