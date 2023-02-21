Cloudflare Docs
Queues
Cloudflare Docs
Queues
    Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
    GitHub icon
    Visit Queues on GitHub
    Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
    1. Products  >  
    2. Queues  >  
    3. Platform  >  
    4. Configuration

    Configuration

    Cloudflare Queues can be configured using Wrangler, the command-line interface for Cloudflare’s Developer Platform, which includes Workers, R2, and other developer products.

    Each Worker has a wrangler.toml configuration file that specifies environment variables, triggers, and resources, such as a Queue. To enable Worker-to-resource communication, you must set up a binding in your Worker project’s wrangler.toml file.

    Use the options below to configure your Queue.

    ​​ Producer

    To enable Producer Worker to Queue communication, set up a binding in your wrangler.toml file. These options should be used when a Worker wants to send messages to a Queue.

    [[queues.producers]]
      queue = "my-queue"
      binding = "MY_QUEUE"

    • queuestring

      • The name of the Queue.

    • bindingstring

      • The name of the binding, which is a JavaScript variable.

    ​​ Consumer

    To enable Consumer Worker to Queue communication, set up a binding in your wrangler.toml file. These options should be used when a Worker wants to receive messages from a Queue.

    [[queues.consumers]]
      queue = "my-queue"
      max_batch_size = 10
      max_batch_timeout = 30
      max_retries = 10
      dead_letter_queue = "my-queue-dlq"

    Refer to Limits to review the maximum values for each of these options.

    • queuestring

      • The name of the Queue.

    • max_batch_sizenumber optional

      • The maximum number of messages allowed in each batch.

    • max_batch_timeoutnumber optional

      • The maximum number of seconds to wait until a batch is full.

    • max_retriesnumber optional

      • The maximum number of retries for a message, if it fails or retryAll() is invoked. // An example that shows how to consume and transform Pub/Sub messages from a Cloudflare Worker. ///

    • dead_letter_queuestring optional

      • The name of another Queue to send a message if it fails processing at least max_retries times.
      • If a dead_letter_queue is not defined, messages that repeatedly fail processing will eventually be discarded.
      • If there is no Queue with the specified name, it will be created automatically.