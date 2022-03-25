Configure tunnel endpoints

Cloudflare assigns two Anycast IP addresses shortly after your onboarding call. Use these Anycast edge addresses as the Anycast GRE or IPsec tunnel destinations on your location’s routers/endpoints. Cloudflare recommends two Anycast GRE or IPsec tunnels for each ISP and location router combination, one per Anycast IP.

To configure the Anycast GRE or IPsec tunnels between Cloudflare and your locations, you must provide the following data for each tunnel:

Customer edge IP address — A public Internet routable IP address that is outside of the prefixes Cloudflare will advertise on your behalf. These are generally IP addresses provided by your ISP. If you intend to use a physical or virtual connection ( Cloudflare Network Interconnect ), you do not need to provide edge addresses. Cloudflare will provide them.

Interface address — A 31-bit subnet (/31 in CIDR notation) supporting 2 hosts, one for each side of the tunnel. Select the subnet from the following private IP space: 10.0.0.0–10.255.255.255 172.16.0.0–172.31.255.255 192.168.0.0–192.168.255.255

— A 31-bit subnet (/31 in CIDR notation) supporting 2 hosts, one for each side of the tunnel. Select the subnet from the following private IP space: Private IP addresses — The private IP address assigned to the Cloudflare and customer sides of the tunnel

For an example Anycast GRE or IPsec tunnel configuration, see Anycast GRE configuration example .

​​ Add GRE tunnels

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard and select Magic WAN. Next to Manage Magic WAN configuration, click Configure.

From GRE tunnels tab, click Create. On the Add GRE tunnels page, fill out the information for your GRE tunnel. (Optional) We recommend you test your tunnel before officially adding it. To test the tunnel, click Test tunnels. To add multiple tunnels, click Add GRE tunnel for each new tunnel. After adding your tunnel information, click Add tunnels to save your changes.

​​ Edit GRE tunnels

From GRE tunnels, locate the GRE tunnel you want to modify and click Edit. To edit multiple tunnels, select the checkboxes for each tunnel and then click Edit selected tunnels. On the Edit GRE tunnels page, fill out the fields you want to modify. (Optional) We recommend you test your tunnel before officially adding it. To test the tunnel, click Test tunnels. After adding your information, click Edit tunnels to save your changes.

Note that you cannot edit the Cloudflare GRE endpoint associated with your GRE tunnel.

​​ Delete GRE tunnels