Connect with Cloudflare Mesh

Cloudflare Mesh connects your private networks to Cloudflare using the Cloudflare One Client ( warp-cli ) running in headless mode on a Linux server. Every enrolled device and node receives a private Mesh IP and can communicate with any other participant over TCP, UDP, or ICMP.

Mesh supports bidirectional traffic — devices can reach servers, servers can reach devices, and networks can reach other networks. This makes it the recommended approach for replacing a VPN, as it covers both user-to-network and network-to-network connectivity.

Set up Cloudflare Mesh

To connect your private network using Cloudflare Mesh, refer to Get started with Cloudflare Mesh.

The setup wizard in the dashboard configures enrollment, device profiles, and connectivity settings automatically. Once a node is online, add CIDR routes to make the subnet behind it reachable from any enrolled device.

When to use Mesh

Replacing a VPN for remote access to private networks

Bidirectional connectivity (VoIP, SIP, Active Directory, SCCM, DevOps pipelines)

Site-to-site networking between offices, data centers, or cloud VPCs

Client-to-client connectivity (two laptops reaching each other by private IP)

Best practices