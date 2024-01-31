Prerequisites
To make the most of this learning path, make sure that you have the following:
- A device that can run WARP, Cloudflare’s endpoint agent.
- A private network with applications or services that are available locally or via a VPN.
- A host server on the private network that can run the lightweight Cloudflare Tunnel daemon process.
- (Optional) A Linux host server on the private network that can run the Cloudflare WARP Connector. This is only needed for server-initiated traffic flows such as Microsoft SCCM, Active Directory (AD) updates, and DevOps workflows that require server-initiated connections.