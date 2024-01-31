Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
Cloudflare Docs
Replace your VPN (Learning Path)
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Learning Paths
  2. Replace your VPN
  3. Get started with Zero Trust
  4. Prerequisites

Prerequisites

  1 min read

To make the most of this learning path, make sure that you have the following:

  • A device that can run WARP, Cloudflare’s endpoint agent.
  • A private network with applications or services that are available locally or via a VPN.
  • A host server on the private network that can run the lightweight Cloudflare Tunnel daemon process.
  • (Optional) A Linux host server on the private network that can run the Cloudflare WARP Connector. This is only needed for server-initiated traffic flows such as Microsoft SCCM, Active Directory (AD) updates, and DevOps workflows that require server-initiated connections.



Previous Next