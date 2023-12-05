Why should you replace your VPN?

Many organizations rely on VPNs to protect their data, but for many reasons, VPNs are often not ideal for defending against today’s risks. VPN configurations have not scaled with today’s access requirements. Some of them invoke a perimeter-based security model which grant users, once authenticated, to the entire internal network, but often, authentication is only needed one time during the initial connection. In the modern digital landscape, where users can access resources from various locations and devices, this concept of a fixed perimeter is no longer effective.

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) is the main technology that enables organizations to transition from a traditional VPN configuration to a more secure and modern approach. It provides a more dynamic and adaptive security model that aligns with the current challenges of a distributed and diverse digital landscape. It enhances security by assuming that trust is never implicit and should be continuously verified.

In summary, Zero Trust assumes that threats may exist both inside and outside the network, emphasizes the principle of least privilege, relies on continuous authentication and authorization, network micro-segmentation, and has an easy integration with cloud environments.