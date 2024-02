Get started with Zero Trust

Start replacing your legacy VPN with Cloudflare’s ZTNA solution.

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Understand the high-level architecture and requirements for a ZTNA deployment to replace a legacy VPN.

Set up a Cloudflare account.

Create a Zero Trust organization to manage your devices and policies.

Configure an identity provider (IdP) for user authentication.

