2 min read

Cloudflare offers a range of SSL/TLS options. By default, Cloudflare offers Universal SSL to all domains, but there are many other options available. Cloudflare offers SSL/TLS for free because we believe it is the right thing to do External link icon Open external link . Encryption is foundational to the Internet because it prevents data from being manipulated.

Universal SSL: This option covers basic encryption requirements and certificate management needs.

Foundation DNS: Foundation DNS is an Enterprise option that provides strategically distributed IPs to enhance resiliency, reduced exposure to incidents or software regression and more consistent nameserver assignment.

Total TLS: Automatically issues certificates for all subdomain levels, extending the protection offered by Universal SSL.

Advanced Certificates: Offers customizable certificate issuance and management, including options like choosing the certificate authority, certificate validity period, and removing Cloudflare branding from certificates.

Custom Certificates: For eligible plans, customers can upload their own certificates, with the user managing issuance and renewal.

mTLS Client Certificates: Cloudflare offers a PKI system, used to create client certificates, which can enforce mutual Transport Layer Security (mTLS) encryption.

Cloudflare for SaaS Custom Hostnames: This feature enables SaaS providers to offer their clients the ability to use their own domains while benefiting from Cloudflare’s network.

Keyless SSL Certificates: Keyless SSL allows security-conscious clients to upload their own custom certificates and benefit from Cloudflare, but without exposing their TLS private keys.