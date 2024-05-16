Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
Cloudflare Docs
Application Security (Learning Path)
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Learning Paths
  2. Application Security
  3. Rate Limiting

Rate Limiting

Rate Limiting mitigates excessive request rates for specific URLs or for an entire domain. Request rates are calculated locally for individual Cloudflare data centers. You can configure thresholds and define responses by IP. If traffic from a specific IP exceeds the threshold, then you can take action on the offending IP for a defined period of time.

​​ Objectives

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

  • Understand all the options Cloudflare’s Rate Limiting product offers
  • Understand the advanced configurations provided to you with a paid offering


Start module