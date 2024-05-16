Custom and Managed Lists

Cloudflare Lists is a WAF feature that enables administrators to groups identifiers together, such as IPs, hostnames or ASNs, and reference the list by other Cloudflare products such as Custom rules. Cloudflare currently supports the following types of lists:

Custom Lists : Includes custom IP lists, hostname lists, and ASN lists.

: Includes custom IP lists, hostname lists, and ASN lists. Managed Lists : Lists managed and updated by Cloudflare, such as Managed IP Lists.

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Understand all the options Cloudflare’s Lists products offer

Understand the advanced configurations provided to you with a paid offering

