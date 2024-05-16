Security Center

Cloudflare Security Center brings together our suite of security products, our security expertise, and unique Internet intelligence as a unified security intelligence solution. Security Center enables you to strengthen your security posture by:

Mapping your cyber attack surface

Providing asset inventory and discovery

Identifying potential security risks, misconfigurations, and vulnerabilities

Helping you to mitigate these risks through remediation in a few clicks

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Understand the primary Security Center features such as Security Insights and Brand Protection

Review and manage security risks at the account level, encompassing all of your domains in one unified view

Start module