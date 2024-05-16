Security Center
Cloudflare Security Center brings together our suite of security products, our security expertise, and unique Internet intelligence as a unified security intelligence solution. Security Center enables you to strengthen your security posture by:
- Mapping your cyber attack surface
- Providing asset inventory and discovery
- Identifying potential security risks, misconfigurations, and vulnerabilities
- Helping you to mitigate these risks through remediation in a few clicks
Objectives
By the end of this module, you will be able to:
- Understand the primary Security Center features such as Security Insights and Brand Protection
- Review and manage security risks at the account level, encompassing all of your domains in one unified view
Start module