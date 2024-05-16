Cloudflare Docs
Security Center

Cloudflare Security Center brings together our suite of security products, our security expertise, and unique Internet intelligence as a unified security intelligence solution. Security Center enables you to strengthen your security posture by:

  • Mapping your cyber attack surface
  • Providing asset inventory and discovery
  • Identifying potential security risks, misconfigurations, and vulnerabilities
  • Helping you to mitigate these risks through remediation in a few clicks

​​ Objectives

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

  • Understand the primary Security Center features such as Security Insights and Brand Protection
  • Review and manage security risks at the account level, encompassing all of your domains in one unified view


