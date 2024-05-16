Web Application Firewall

Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall (WAF) is used to protect websites from a wide variety of attack vectors. It analyzes characteristics from each request and takes action based on your domain configuration. In the next module, we will review Rate Limiting which is another product used to protect against potentially more sophisticated volumetric attacks.

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Understand the different WAF components that Cloudflare offers

Undersatnd the main features within each WAF offering

Start module