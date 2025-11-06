Event subscriptions allow you to receive messages when events occur across your Cloudflare account. Cloudflare products (e.g., KV, Workers AI, Workers) can publish structured events to a queue, which you can then consume with Workers or HTTP pull consumers to build custom workflows, integrations, or logic.

For more information on Event Subscriptions, refer to the management guide.

Available KV events

Triggered when a namespace is created.

Example:

{ " type " : "cf.kv.namespace.created" , " source " : { " type " : "kv" }, " payload " : { " id " : "ns-12345678-90ab-cdef-1234-567890abcdef" , " name " : "my-kv-namespace" }, " metadata " : { " accountId " : "f9f79265f388666de8122cfb508d7776" , " eventSubscriptionId " : "1830c4bb612e43c3af7f4cada31fbf3f" , " eventSchemaVersion " : 1 , " eventTimestamp " : "2025-05-01T02:48:57.132Z" } }

Triggered when a namespace is deleted.

Example: