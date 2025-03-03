Using Workers KV to store routing data to route requests across various web servers with Workers is an ideal use case for Workers KV. Routing workloads can have high read volume, and Workers KV's low-latency reads can help ensure that routing decisions are made quickly and efficiently.

Routing can be helpful to route requests coming into a single Cloudflare Worker application to different web servers based on the request's path, hostname, or other request attributes.

In single-tenant applications, this can be used to route requests to various origin servers based on the business domain (for example, requests to /admin routed to administration server, /store routed to storefront server, /api routed to the API server).

In multi-tenant applications, requests can be routed to the tenant's respective origin resources (for example, requests to tenantA.your-worker-hostname.com routed to server for Tenant A, tenantB.your-worker-hostname.com routed to server for Tenant B).

Routing can also be used to implement A/B testing, canary deployments, or blue-green deployments for your own external applications. If you are looking to implement canary or blue-green deployments of applications built fully on Cloudflare Workers, see Workers gradual deployments.

Route requests with Workers KV

In this example, a multi-tenant e-Commerce application is built on Cloudflare Workers. Each storefront is a different tenant and has its own external web server. Our Cloudflare Worker is responsible for receiving all requests for all storefronts and routing requests to the correct origin web server according to the storefront ID.

For simplicity of demonstration, the storefront will be identified with a path element containing the storefront ID, where https://<WORKER_HOSTNAME>/<STOREFRONT_ID>/... is the URL pattern for the storefront. You may prefer to use subdomains to identify storefronts in a real-world scenario.

index.ts

wrangler.jsonc index.ts // Example routing data stored in Workers KV: // Key: "storefrontA" | Value: {"origin": "https://storefrontA-server.example.com"} // Key: "storefrontB" | Value: {"origin": "https://storefrontB-server.example.com"} interface Env { ROUTING_CONFIG : KVNamespace ; } export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { // Parse the URL to extract the storefront ID from the path const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const pathParts = url . pathname . split ( '/' ) . filter ( part => part !== '' ) ; // Check if a storefront ID is provided in the path, otherwise return 400 6 collapsed lines if ( pathParts . length === 0 ) { return new Response ( 'Welcome to our multi-tenant platform. Please specify a storefront ID in the URL path.' , { status : 400 , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' } } ) ; } // Extract the storefront ID from the first path segment const storefrontId = pathParts [ 0 ] ; try { // Look up the storefront configuration in KV using env.ROUTING_CONFIG const storefrontConfig = await env . ROUTING_CONFIG . get <{ origin : string ; }> ( storefrontId , { type : "json" } ) ; // If no configuration is found, return a 404 6 collapsed lines if ( ! storefrontConfig ) { return new Response ( `Storefront " ${ storefrontId } " not found.` , { status : 404 , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' } } ) ; } // Construct the new URL for the origin server // Remove the storefront ID from the path when forwarding const newPathname = '/' + pathParts . slice ( 1 ) . join ( '/' ) ; const originUrl = new URL ( newPathname , storefrontConfig . origin ) ; originUrl . search = url . search ; // Create a new request to the origin server const originRequest = new Request ( originUrl , { method : request . method , headers : request . headers , body : request . body , redirect : 'follow' } ) ; // Send the request to the origin server const response = await fetch ( originRequest ) ; console . log ( response . status ) // Clone the response and add a custom header const modifiedResponse = new Response ( response . body , response ) ; modifiedResponse . headers . set ( 'X-Served-By' , 'Cloudflare Worker' ) ; modifiedResponse . headers . set ( 'X-Storefront-ID' , storefrontId ) ; return modifiedResponse ; } catch ( error ) { // Handle any errors 5 collapsed lines console . error ( `Error processing request for storefront ${ storefrontId } :` , error ) ; return new Response ( 'An error occurred while processing your request.' , { status : 500 , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' } } ) ; } } } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >; { " $schema " : "node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "<ENTER_WORKER_NAME>" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-03-03" , " observability " : { " enabled " : true }, " kv_namespaces " : [ { " binding " : "ROUTING_CONFIG" , " id " : "<YOUR_BINDING_ID>" } ] }

In this example, the Cloudflare Worker receives a request and extracts the storefront ID from the URL path. The storefront ID is used to look up the origin server URL from Workers KV using the get() method. The request is then forwarded to the origin server, and the response is modified to include custom headers before being returned to the client.