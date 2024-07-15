Metrics and analytics

KV exposes analytics that allow you to inspect requests and storage across all namespaces in your account.

The metrics displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ charts are queried from Cloudflare’s GraphQL Analytics API. You can access the metrics programmatically via GraphQL or HTTP client.

Metrics

KV currently exposes the below metrics:

Dataset GraphQL Dataset Name Description Operations kvOperationsAdaptiveGroups This dataset consists of the operations made to your KV namespaces. Storage kvStorageAdaptiveGroups This dataset consists of the storage details of your KV namespaces.

Metrics can be queried (and are retained) for the past 31 days.

View metrics in the dashboard

Per-namespace analytics for KV are available in the Cloudflare dashboard. To view current and historical metrics for a database:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Workers & Pages > KV ↗ . Select an existing namespace. Select the Metrics tab.

You can optionally select a time window to query. This defaults to the last 24 hours.

Query via the GraphQL API

You can programmatically query analytics for your KV namespaces via the GraphQL Analytics API. This API queries the same datasets as the Cloudflare dashboard, and supports GraphQL introspection.

To get started using the GraphQL Analytics API, follow the documentation to setup Authentication for the GraphQL Analytics API.

To use the GraphQL API to retrieve KV’s datasets, you must provide the accountTag filter with your Cloudflare Account ID. The GraphQL datasets for KV include:

kvOperationsAdaptiveGroups

kvStorageAdaptiveGroups

Examples

The following are common GraphQL queries that you can use to retrieve information about KV analytics. These queries make use of variables $accountTag , $date_geq , $date_leq , and $namespaceId , which should be set as GraphQL variables or replaced in line. These variables should look similar to these:

{ " accountTag " : "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID>" , " namespaceId " : "<YOUR_KV_NAMESPACE_ID>" , " date_geq " : "2024-07-15" , " date_leq " : "2024-07-30" }

Operations

To query the sum of read, write, delete, and list operations for a given namespaceId and for a given date range ( date_geq and date_leq ), grouped by date and actionType :

query { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { kvOperationsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { namespaceId : $namespaceId, date_geq : $date_geq, date_leq : $date_leq } limit : 10000 orderBy : [ date_DESC ] ) { sum { requests } dimensions { date actionType } } } } }

To query the distribution of the latency for read operations for a given namespaceId within a given date range ( date_geq , date_leq ):

query { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { kvOperationsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { namespaceId : $namespaceId, date_geq : $date_geq, date_leq : $date_leq, actionType : "read" } limit : 10000 ) { sum { requests } dimensions { actionType } quantiles { latencyMsP25 latencyMsP50 latencyMsP75 latencyMsP90 latencyMsP99 latencyMsP999 } } } } }

To query your account-wide read, write, delete, and list operations across all KV namespaces:

query { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { kvOperationsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { date_geq : $date_geq, date_leq : $date_leq } , limit : 10000 ) { sum { requests } dimensions { actionType } } } } }

Storage

To query the storage details ( keyCount and byteCount ) of a KV namespace for every day of a given date range: