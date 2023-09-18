List keys
Use a list operation to view all the keys that live in a given KV namespace.
An example:
export default {async fetch(request, env, ctx) {const value = await env.NAMESPACE.list();return new Response(value.keys);},};
You can also list keys on the command line with Wrangler or via the API.
Changes may take up to 60 seconds to be reflected on the application calling the method on the KV namespace.
list() method
The
list() method has this signature:
NAMESPACE.list({prefix?: string, limit?: number, cursor?: string})
All arguments are optional:
prefixis a
stringthat represents a prefix you can use to filter all keys.
limitis the maximum number of keys returned. The default is 1,000, which is the maximum. It is unlikely that you will want to change this default but it is included for completeness.
cursoris a
stringused for paginating responses.
The
list() method returns a promise which resolves with an object that looks like the following:
{"keys": [{"name": "foo","expiration": 1234,"metadata": { "someMetadataKey": "someMetadataValue" }}],"list_complete": false,"cursor": "6Ck1la0VxJ0djhidm1MdX2FyD"}
The
keys property will contain an array of objects describing each key. That object will have one to three keys of its own: the
name of the key, and optionally the key’s
expiration and
metadata values.
The
name is a
string, the
expiration value is a number, and
metadata is whatever type was set initially. The
expiration value will only be returned if the key has an expiration and will be in the absolute value form, even if it was set in the TTL form. Any
metadata will only be returned if the given key has non-null associated metadata.
If
list_complete is
false, there are more keys to fetch, even if the
keys array is empty. You will use the
cursor property to get more keys. Refer to Pagination for more details.
Consider storing your values in metadata if your values fit in the metadata-size limit. Storing values in metadata is more efficient than a
list() followed by a
get() per key. When using
put(), leave the
value parameter empty and instead include a property in the metadata object:
await NAMESPACE.put(key, "", {metadata: { value: value },});
List by prefix
List all the keys starting with a particular prefix.
For example, you may have structured your keys with a user, a user ID, and key names, separated by colons (such as
user:1:<key>). You could get the keys for user number one by using the following code:
export default {async fetch(request, env, ctx) {const value = await env.NAMESPACE.list({ prefix: "user:1:" });return new Response(value.keys);},};
This will return all keys starting with the
"user:1:" prefix.
Ordering
Keys are always returned in lexicographically sorted order according to their UTF-8 bytes.
Pagination
If there are more keys to fetch, the
list_complete key will be set to
false and a
cursor will also be returned. In this case, you can call
list() again with the
cursor value to get the next batch of keys:
const value = await NAMESPACE.list();const cursor = value.cursor;const next_value = await NAMESPACE.list({ cursor: cursor });
Checking for an empty array in
keys is not sufficient to determine whether there are more keys to fetch. Instead, use
list_complete.
It is possible to have an empty array in
keys, but still have more keys to fetch, because recently expired or deleted keys must be iterated through but will not be included in the returned
keys.
When de-paginating a large result set while also providing a
prefix argument, the
prefix argument must be provided in all subsequent calls along with the initial arguments.