Data security

This page details the data security properties of KV, including:

Encryption-at-rest (EAR).

Encryption-in-transit (EIT).

Cloudflare’s compliance certifications.

​​ Encryption at Rest

All values stored in KV are encrypted at rest. Encryption and decryption are automatic, do not require user configuration to enable, and do not impact the effective performance of KV.

Values are only decrypted by the process executing your Worker code or responding to your API requests.

Encryption keys are managed by Cloudflare and securely stored in the same key management systems we use for managing encrypted data across Cloudflare internally.

Objects are encrypted using AES-256 External link icon Open external link , a widely tested, highly performant and industry-standard encryption algorithm. KV uses GCM (Galois/Counter Mode) as its preferred mode.

​​ Encryption in Transit

Data transfer between a Cloudflare Worker, and/or between nodes within the Cloudflare network and KV is secured using the same Transport Layer Security External link icon Open external link (TLS/SSL).

API access via the HTTP API or using the wrangler command-line interface is also over TLS/SSL (HTTPS).