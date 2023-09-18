Delete key-value pairs

To delete a key-value pair, call the delete() method on any KV namespace you have bound to your Worker code:



await NAMESPACE . delete ( key ) ;

Calling the delete() method will remove the key and value from your KV namespace. As with any operations, it may take some time for the key to be deleted from various points in the Cloudflare global network.

This method returns a promise that you should await on to verify successful deletion.