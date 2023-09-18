Write key-value pairs

To create a new key-value pair, or to update the value for a particular key, call the put() method on any KV namespace you have bound to your Worker code.

The basic form of the method put() looks like this:



await NAMESPACE . put ( key , value ) ;

key string The key to associate with the value. A key cannot be empty, have a . or .. . All other keys are valid. Keys have a maximum length of 512 bytes.

value string | ReadableStream | ArrayBuffer The value to store. The type is inferred.



The put() method returns a Promise that you should await on to verify a successful update.

The maximum size of a value is 25 MiB.

You can also write key-value pairs from the command line with Wrangler and write data via the API API link label Open API docs link . Due to the eventually consistent nature of KV, concurrent writes can end up overwriting one another. It is a common pattern to write data from a single process via Wrangler or the API. This avoids competing concurrent writes because of the single stream. All data is still readily available within all Workers bound to the namespace. Writes are immediately visible to other requests in the same global network location, but can take up to 60 seconds to be visible in other parts of the world. Refer to How KV works for more information on this topic.

​​ Write data in bulk

Write more than one key-value pair at a time with Wrangler or via the API API link label Open API docs link .

The bulk API can accept up to 10,000 KV pairs at once.

A key and a value are required for each KV pair. The entire request size must be less than 100 megabytes. As of January 2022, Cloudflare does not support bulk writes from within a Worker.

​​ Expiring keys

KV offers the ability to create keys that automatically expire. You may configure expiration to occur either at a particular point in time, or after a certain amount of time has passed since the key was last modified.

Once the expiration time of an expiring key is reached, it will be deleted from the system. After its deletion, attempts to read the key will behave as if the key does not exist. The deleted key will not count against the KV namespace’s storage usage for billing purposes.

There are two ways to specify when a key should expire:

Set a key’s expiration using an absolute time specified in a number of seconds since the UNIX epoch External link icon Open external link . For example, if you wanted a key to expire at 12:00AM UTC on April 1, 2019, you would set the key’s expiration to 1554076800 .

Set a key’s expiration time to live (TTL) using a relative number of seconds from the current time. For example, if you wanted a key to expire 10 minutes after creating it, you would set its expiration TTL to 600 .

Use both options when writing a key inside a Worker or when writing keys using the API.

As of January 2022, expiration targets that are less than 60 seconds into the future are not supported. This is true for both expiration methods.

​​ Create expiring keys

The put() method has an optional third parameter.

The put() method accepts an object with optional fields that allow you to customize the behavior of the put() method. You can set expiration or expirationTTL , depending on how you want to specify the key’s expiration time.

To use expiration or expirationTTL , run one of the two commands below to set an expiration when writing a key from within a Worker:

NAMESPACE.put(key, value, {expiration: secondsSinceEpoch}) Promise

NAMESPACE.put(key, value, {expirationTtl: secondsFromNow}) Promise

These assume that secondsSinceEpoch and secondsFromNow are variables defined elsewhere in your Worker code.

You can also write with an expiration on the command line via Wrangler or via the API API link label Open API docs link .

To associate some metadata with a key-value pair, set metadata to any arbitrary object (must serialize to JSON) in the put() options object on a put() call.

To do this in your Worker script:



await NAMESPACE . put ( key , value , { metadata : { someMetadataKey : "someMetadataValue" } , } ) ;

The serialized JSON representation of the metadata object must be no more than 1024 bytes in length.