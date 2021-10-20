Integration with frameworks
Next.js
Image Resizing can be used automatically with Next.js'
next/image component. With a custom loader which applies Cloudflare Image Resizing,
next/image will set an optimal width and quality for a given client.
import Image from "next/image";
const normalizeSrc = (src) => { return src[0] === "/" ? src.slice(1) : src;};
const cloudflareLoader = ({ src, width, quality }) => { const params = [`width=${width}`]; if (quality) { params.push(`quality=${quality}`); } const paramsString = params.join(","); return `/cdn-cgi/image/${paramsString}/${normalizeSrc(src)}`;};
const MyImage = (props) => { return ( <Image loader={cloudflareLoader} src="/me.png" alt="Picture of the author" width={500} height={500} /> );};