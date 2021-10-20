Skip to content
Integration with frameworks

Next.js

Image Resizing can be used automatically with Next.js' next/image component. With a custom loader which applies Cloudflare Image Resizing, next/image will set an optimal width and quality for a given client.

import Image from "next/image";


const normalizeSrc = (src) => {
  return src[0] === "/" ? src.slice(1) : src;
};


const cloudflareLoader = ({ src, width, quality }) => {
  const params = [`width=${width}`];
  if (quality) {
    params.push(`quality=${quality}`);
  }
  const paramsString = params.join(",");
  return `/cdn-cgi/image/${paramsString}/${normalizeSrc(src)}`;
};


const MyImage = (props) => {
  return (
    <Image
      loader={cloudflareLoader}
      src="/me.png"
      alt="Picture of the author"
      width={500}
      height={500}
    />
  );
};