To use Image Resizing you first need to enable it via the Speed app of your Cloudflare dashboard:

If you do not want to resize images from any origin, uncheck Resize images from any origin .

Select the domain where you will be using Image Resizing.

Click the account for the domain you want to use with Image Resizing.

Note

Image Resizing defaults to resizing images from any domain. To prevent third parties from resizing any image at any origin, uncheck Resize images from any origin. When unchecked, Image Resizing will only resize images that are in the enabled zone.

This restriction does not apply to image resizing requests coming from Cloudflare Workers. If you are using Image Resizing in a Worker, you need to include the appropriate logic in your Worker code.