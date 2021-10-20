Draw overlays and watermarks
You can draw additional images on top of a resized image, with transparency and blending effects. This enables adding of watermarks, logos, signatures, vignettes, and other effects to resized images.
This feature is available only in Workers. To draw overlay images, add an array of drawing commands to options of
fetch() requests. The drawing options are nested in
options.cf.image.draw, like in the following example:
fetch(imageURL, { cf: { image: { width: 800, height: 600, draw: [{ url: "https://example.com/branding/logo.png", // draw this image bottom: 5, // 5 pixels from the bottom edge right: 5, // 5 pixels from the right edge fit: "contain", // make it fit within 100x50 area width: 100, height: 50, opacity: 0.8, // 20% transparent }] } }})
Draw options
The
draw property is an array. Overlays are drawn in the order they appear in the array (the last array entry is the topmost layer). Each item in the
draw array is an object, which can have the following properties:
url
- Absolute URL of the image file to use for the drawing. It can be any of the supported file formats. For drawing of watermarks or non-rectangular overlays we recommend using PNG or WebP images.
widthand
height
- Maximum size of the overlay image, in pixels. It must be an integer.
fitand
gravity
- Affects interpretation of
widthand
height. Same as for the main image.
- Affects interpretation of
opacity
- Floating-point number between
0(transparent) and
1(opaque). For example,
opacity: 0.5makes overlay semitransparent.
- Floating-point number between
repeat
- If set to
true, the overlay image will be tiled to cover the entire area. This is useful for stock-photo-like watermarks.
- If set to
"x", the overlay image will be tiled horizontally only (form a line).
- If set to
"y", the overlay image will be tiled vertically only (form a line).
- If set to
top,
left,
bottom,
right
Position of the overlay image relative to a given edge. Each property is an offset in pixels.
0aligns exactly to the edge. For example,
left: 10positions left side of the overlay 10 pixels from the left edge of the image it is drawn over.
bottom: 0aligns bottom of the overlay with bottom of the background image.
Setting both
left&
right, or both
top&
bottomis an error.
If no position is specified, the image will be centered.
background
- Background color to add underneath the overlay image. Same as for the main image.
rotate
- Number of degrees to rotate the overlay image by. Same as for the main image.
Examples
Stock Photo Watermark
image: { draw: [{ url: "https://example.com/watermark.png", repeat: true, // Tiled over entire image opacity: 0.2, // and subtly blended }]}
Signature
image: { draw: [{ url: "https://example.com/by-me.png", // Predefined logo/signature bottom: 5, // Positioned near bottom right corner right: 5, }]}
Centered icon
image: { draw: [{ url: "https://example.com/play-button.png", // Center position is the default }]}
Combined
Multiple operations can be combined in one image:
image: { draw: [ {url: "https://example.com/watermark.png", repeat: true, opacity: 0.2}, {url: "https://example.com/play-button.png"}, {url: "https://example.com/by-me.png", bottom: 5, right: 5}, ]}