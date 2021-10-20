FAQ

​ Cloudflare Images FAQ

​ What is the difference between Cloudflare Images and Image Resizing products?

Cloudflare Images (CI) is an end-to-end solution that offers storage, resizing, optimization, and delivery; Image Resizing (IR) only offers resizing and optimization:

Storage CI - Images are stored at Cloudflare. IR - Images can be stored anywhere on the Internet as long as they have public access.

Billing CI - Cloudflare charges by images served (regardless of them being cached or not), and images stored. IR - Cloudflare charges when there are cache misses.

Delivery CI - Images are served from imagedelivery.net . IR - Images are served from one of your domains on Cloudflare.

Available optimizations CI - For more information on Cloudflare Images optimizations refer to Resize images. IR - For more information on Image Resizing optimizations refer to URL format options.

Plan availability CI - Available to any plan. IR - Available with Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans.

​ How much does Cloudflare Images cost?

Refer to Cloudflare Images External link icon Open external link for up-to-date information on pricing.

​ Do I get charged for creating and storing variants?

No, you only get billed for the number of original images. There is no extra cost for generating variants. You can configure up to 20 variants.

​ Is there a limit on the file size for uploaded images?

Yes, the uploaded image file must be less than or equal to 10 MB.

​ Which file formats does Cloudflare Images support?

Cloudflare Images supports most common file formats as input files. These include JPEG, GIF, PNG, and WebP.

​ Can Cloudflare Images convert my images to AVIF?

Soon! We will be introducing AVIF support in the near future.

​ Can Cloudflare Images be served from custom domain?

Soon! We will be introducing custom domain support in the near future.

​ Cloudflare Image Resizing FAQ

​ How much does Cloudflare Image Resizing cost?