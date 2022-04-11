Upload via URL

Sometimes it can be useful to use a URL of an image instead of uploading its data. To accommodate this need, Cloudflare Images provides an option to use a URL to migrate images to Cloudflare without fetching them first.

To learn more about the supported image formats you can upload, refer to Supported image formats .

Below is an example of how to use the upload via URL feature:

You will then receive a response similar to this:

{ "result" : { "id" : "2cdc28f0-017a-49c4-9ed7-87056c83901" , "filename" : "image.jpeg" , "metadata" : { "key" : "value" : } , "uploaded" : "2022-01-31T16:39:28.458Z" , "requiredSignedURLs" : false , "variants" : [ "https://imagedelivery.net/Vi7wi5KSItxGFsWRG2Us6Q/2cdc28f0-017a-49c4-9ed7-87056c83901/public" , "https://imagedelivery.net/Vi7wi5KSItxGFsWRG2Us6Q/2cdc28f0-017a-49c4-9ed7-87056c83901/thumbnail" ] } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

If your origin server returns an error while fetching the images, the API response will return a 4xx error.