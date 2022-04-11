Upload via URL
Sometimes it can be useful to use a URL of an image instead of uploading its data. To accommodate this need, Cloudflare Images provides an option to use a URL to migrate images to Cloudflare without fetching them first.
To learn more about the supported image formats you can upload, refer to Supported image formats .
Below is an example of how to use the upload via URL feature:
curl --request POST \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1 \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer :token' \ --form 'url=https://[user:[email protected]]example.com/<PATH_TO_IMAGE>' \ --form 'metadata={"key":"value"}' \ --form 'requiredSignedURLs=false'
You will then receive a response similar to this:
{ "result": { "id": "2cdc28f0-017a-49c4-9ed7-87056c83901", "filename": "image.jpeg", "metadata": { "key": "value": }, "uploaded": "2022-01-31T16:39:28.458Z", "requiredSignedURLs": false, "variants": [ "https://imagedelivery.net/Vi7wi5KSItxGFsWRG2Us6Q/2cdc28f0-017a-49c4-9ed7-87056c83901/public","https://imagedelivery.net/Vi7wi5KSItxGFsWRG2Us6Q/2cdc28f0-017a-49c4-9ed7-87056c83901/thumbnail" ] }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
If your origin server returns an error while fetching the images, the API response will return a
4xx error.
Refer to Upload an image using a single HTTP request for more information.