Custom ID

You can use a custom path to upload images to Cloudflare Images, instead of the path automatically generated by Cloudflare Images’ Universal Unique Identifier (UUID). The custom path has the following properties:

Below is an example of the custom ID feature using upload via URL:

curl --request POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<​​ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1 \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer :token' \
  --form 'url=https://<REMOTE_PATH_TO_IMAGE>' \
  --form 'id=<PATH_TO_YOUR_IMAGE.IMG>'

You can also use the custom ID feature with direct file upload:

curl --request POST \
  https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1 \
  --header 'Authorization: Bearer :token' \
  --form '[email protected]/<PATH_TO_YOUR_IMAGE>' \
  --from 'id=<PATH_TO_YOUR_IMAGE.IMG>'

In these examples, replace .IMG by the appropriate file extension (JPEG or PNG).

You will then receive a response similar to this:

{
  "result": {
    "id": "<PATH_TO_YOUR_IMAGE.IMG>",
    "filename": "<YOUR_IMAGE.IMG>",
    "uploaded": "2022-04-20T09:51:09.559Z",
    "requireSignedURLs": false,
    "variants": ["https://imagedelivery.net/Vi7wi5KSItxGFsWRG2Us6Q/content/images/<YOUR_IMAGE.IMG>/public"]
  },
  "result_info": null,
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []

}

You can use the custom ID feature with the ability to serve images from custom domains for added flexibility.