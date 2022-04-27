Custom ID
You can use a custom path to upload images to Cloudflare Images, instead of the path automatically generated by Cloudflare Images’ Universal Unique Identifier (UUID). The custom path has the following properties:
- Could be up to 1024 characters long.
- Could include any number of subpaths.
- Requires file extensions. For example
.pngor
.jpg.
- Supports the UTF-8 encoding standard for characters.
Below is an example of the custom ID feature using upload via URL:
curl --request POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1 \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer :token' \ --form 'url=https://<REMOTE_PATH_TO_IMAGE>' \ --form 'id=<PATH_TO_YOUR_IMAGE.IMG>'
You can also use the custom ID feature with direct file upload:
curl --request POST \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1 \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer :token' \ --form '[email protected]/<PATH_TO_YOUR_IMAGE>' \ --from 'id=<PATH_TO_YOUR_IMAGE.IMG>'
In these examples, replace
.IMG by the appropriate file extension (JPEG or PNG).
You will then receive a response similar to this:
{ "result": { "id": "<PATH_TO_YOUR_IMAGE.IMG>", "filename": "<YOUR_IMAGE.IMG>", "uploaded": "2022-04-20T09:51:09.559Z", "requireSignedURLs": false, "variants": ["https://imagedelivery.net/Vi7wi5KSItxGFsWRG2Us6Q/content/images/<YOUR_IMAGE.IMG>/public"] }, "result_info": null, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
You can use the custom ID feature with the ability to serve images from custom domains for added flexibility.