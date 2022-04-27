​​ Custom ID

You can use a custom path to upload images to Cloudflare Images, instead of the path automatically generated by Cloudflare Images’ Universal Unique Identifier (UUID). The custom path has the following properties:

Could be up to 1024 characters long.

Could include any number of subpaths.

Requires file extensions. For example .png or .jpg .

or . Supports the UTF-8 encoding standard External link icon Open external link for characters.

Below is an example of the custom ID feature using upload via URL:

curl --request POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ < ​​ACCOUNT_ID > /images/v1 \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer :token' \ --form 'url=https://<REMOTE_PATH_TO_IMAGE>' \ --form 'id=<PATH_TO_YOUR_IMAGE.IMG>'

You can also use the custom ID feature with direct file upload:

In these examples, replace .IMG by the appropriate file extension (JPEG or PNG).

You will then receive a response similar to this:

{ "result" : { "id" : "<PATH_TO_YOUR_IMAGE.IMG>" , "filename" : "<YOUR_IMAGE.IMG>" , "uploaded" : "2022-04-20T09:51:09.559Z" , "requireSignedURLs" : false , "variants" : [ "https://imagedelivery.net/Vi7wi5KSItxGFsWRG2Us6Q/content/images/<YOUR_IMAGE.IMG>/public" ] } , "result_info" : null , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

You can use the custom ID feature with the ability to serve images from custom domains for added flexibility.