Flexible variants
If you need more flexibility when creating variants than the Cloudflare Images dashboard allows, you can use the API to create flexible variants. Flexible variants allow you to create variants with dynamic resizing. This option is not enabled by default. To activate flexible variants for your account:
curl -X PATCH https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1/config \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{"flexible_variants": true}'
Once activated, it is possible to use resizing parameters on any Cloudflare Image. For example:
https://imagedelivery.net/<ACCOUNT_HASH>/<IMAGE_ID/w=400,sharpen=3
Note that flexible variants cannot be used for images that require a signed delivery URL .
Supported properties
You must specify at least one option. Options are comma-separated (spaces are not allowed anywhere). Names of options can be specified in full or abbreviated.
anim
Whether to preserve animation frames from input files. Default is
true. Setting it to
false reduces animations to still images. This setting is recommended when enlarging images or processing arbitrary user content, because large GIF animations can weigh tens or even hundreds of megabytes. It is also useful to set
anim:false when using
format:"json" to get the response quicker without the number of frames. Example:
URL format
anim=false
Workers
cf: {images: {anim: false}}
background
Background color to add underneath the image. Applies only to images with transparency (for example, PNG). Accepts any CSS color, such as
#RRGGBB and
rgba(…). Example:
URL format
background=#RRGGBB
Workers
cf: {images: {background: "#RRGGBB"}}
blur
Blur radius between
1 (slight blur) and
250 (maximum). Be aware that you cannot use this option to reliably obscure image content, because savvy users can modify an image’s URL and remove the blur option. Use Workers to control which options can be set. Example:
URL format
blur=50
Workers
cf: {images: {blur: 50}}
brightness
Increase brightness by a factor. A value of
1.0 equals no change, a value of
0.5 equals half brightness, and a value of
2.0 equals twice as bright.
0 is ignored. Example:
URL format
brightness=0.5
Workers
cf: {images: {brightness: 0.5}}
contrast
Increase contrast by a factor. A value of
1.0 equals no change, a value of
0.5 equals low contrast, and a value of
2.0 equals high contrast.
0 is ignored. Example:
URL format
contrast=0.5
Workers
cf: {images: {contrast: 0.5}}
dpr
Device Pixel Ratio. Default is
1. Multiplier for
width/
height that makes it easier to specify higher-DPI sizes in
<img srcset>. Example:
URL format
dpr=1
Workers
cf: {images: {dpr: 1}}
fit
Affects interpretation of
width and
height. All resizing modes preserve aspect ratio. Used as a string in Workers integration. Available modes are:
scale-down
Similar to
contain, but the image is never enlarged. If the image is larger than given
widthor
height, it will be resized. Otherwise its original size will be kept. Example:
URL formatfit=scale-down
Workerscf: {images: {fit: "scale-down"}}
contain
Image will be resized (shrunk or enlarged) to be as large as possible within the given
widthor
heightwhile preserving the aspect ratio. If you only provide a single dimension (for example, only
width), the image will be shrunk or enlarged to exactly match that dimension. Example:
URL formatfit=contain
Workerscf: {images: {fit: "contain"}}
cover
Resizes (shrinks or enlarges) to fill the entire area of
widthand
height. If the image has an aspect ratio different from the ratio of
widthand
height, it will be cropped to fit. Example:
URL formatfit=cover
Workerscf: {images: {fit: "cover"}}
crop
Image will be shrunk and cropped to fit within the area specified by
widthand
height. The image will not be enlarged. For images smaller than the given dimensions, it is the same as
scale-down. For images larger than the given dimensions, it is the same as
cover. See also
trim. Example:
URL formatfit=crop
Workerscf: {images: {fit: "crop"}}
pad
Resizes to the maximum size that fits within the given
widthand
height, and then fills the remaining area with a
backgroundcolor (white by default). This mode is not recommended, since you can achieve the same effect more efficiently with the
containmode and the CSS
object-fit: containproperty. Example:
URL formatfit=pad
Workerscf: {images: {fit: "pad"}}
format
The
auto option will serve the WebP or AVIF format to browsers that support it. If this option is not specified, a standard format like JPEG or PNG will be used.
Workers integration also supports:
avif: Generate images in AVIF format if possible (with WebP as a fallback).
webp: Generate images in Google WebP format. Set the quality to
100to get the WebP lossless format.
json: Instead of generating an image, outputs information about the image in JSON format. The JSON object will contain data such as image size (before and after resizing), source image’s MIME type, and file size.
Example:
URL format
format=auto
Workers
cf: {images: {format: "auto"}}
gamma
Increase exposure by a factor. A value of
1.0 equals no change, a value of
0.5 darkens the image, and a value of
2.0 lightens the image.
0 is ignored. Example:
URL format
gamma=0.5
Workers
cf: {images: {gamma: 0.5}}
gravity
When cropping with
fit: "cover" and
fit: "crop", this parameter defines the side or point that should not be cropped. Available options are:
auto
Selects focal point based on saliency detection (using maximum symmetric surround algorithm). Example:
URL formatgravity=auto
Workerscf: {images: {gravity: "auto"}}
side
A side (
"left",
"right",
"top",
"bottom") or coordinates specified on a scale from
0.0(top or left) to
1.0(bottom or right),
0.5being the center. The X and Y coordinates are separated by lowercase
xin the URL format. For example,
0x1means left and bottom,
0.5x0.5is the center,
0.5x0.33is a point in the top third of the image.
For the Workers integration, use an object
{x, y}to specify coordinates. It contains focal point coordinates in the original image expressed as fractions ranging from
0.0(top or left) to
1.0(bottom or right), with
0.5being the center.
{fit: "cover", gravity: {x:0.5, y:0.2}}will crop each side to preserve as much as possible around a point at 20% of the height of the source image. Example:
URL formatgravity=leftorgravity=0x1
Workerscf: {images: {gravity: "right"}}orcf: {images: {gravity: {x:0.5, y:0.2}}}
height
Specifies maximum height of the image in pixels. Exact behavior depends on the
fit mode (described below). Example:
URL format
height=250
Workers
cf: {images: {height: 250}}
metadata
Controls amount of invisible metadata (EXIF data) that should be preserved. Color profiles and EXIF rotation are applied to the image even if the metadata is discarded. Note that if the Polish feature is enabled, all metadata may have been removed already and this option will have no effect. Options are:
keep
Preserves most of EXIF metadata, including GPS location if present. Example:
URL formatmetadata=keep
Workerscf: {images: {metadata: "keep"}}
copyright
Discard all metadata except EXIF copyright tag. This is the default behavior for JPEG images. Example:
URL formatmetadata=copyright
Workerscf: {images: {metadata: "copyright"}}
none
Discard all invisible EXIF metadata. Currently, WebP and PNG output formats always discard metadata. Example:
URL formatmetadata=none
Workerscf: {images: {metadata: "none"}}
onerror=redirect
In case of a fatal error that prevents the image from being resized, redirects to the unresized source image URL. This may be useful in case some images require user authentication and cannot be fetched anonymously via Worker. This option should not be used if there is a chance the source image is very large. This option is ignored if the image is from another domain, but you can use it with subdomains. Example:
URL format
onerror=redirect
Workers
cf: {images: {onerror: "redirect"}}
quality
Specifies quality for images in JPEG, WebP, and AVIF formats. The quality is in a 1-100 scale, but useful values are between
50 (low quality, small file size) and
90 (high quality, large file size).
85 is the default. When using the PNG format, an explicit quality setting allows use of PNG8 (palette) variant of the format. Example:
URL format
quality=50
Workers
cf: {images: {quality: 50}}
rotate
Number of degrees (
90,
180, or
270) to rotate the image by.
width and
height options refer to axes after rotation. Example:
URL format
rotate=90
Workers
cf: {images: {rotate: 90}}
sharpen
Specifies strength of sharpening filter to apply to the image. The value is a floating-point number between
0 (no sharpening, default) and
10 (maximum).
1 is a recommended value for downscaled images. Example:
URL format
sharpen=2
Workers
cf: {images: {sharpen: 2}}
trim
Specifies a number of pixels to cut off on each side. Allows removal of borders or cutting out a specific fragment of an image. Trimming is performed before resizing or rotation. Takes
dpr into account. For Image Resizing and Cloudflare Images, use as four numbers in pixels separated by a semicolon, in the form of
top;right;bottom;left. For the Workers integration, specify an object with four properties:
{top, right, bottom, left}. Example:
URL format
trim=20;30;20;0
Workers
cf: {images: {trim: {"top": 12, "bottom": 34, "left": 56, "right": 78}}}
width
Specifies maximum width of the image in pixels. Exact behavior depends on the
fit mode (described below). Example:
URL format
width=250
Workers
cf: {images: {width: 250}}