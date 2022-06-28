Export images

Cloudflare Images supports image exports. This feature is available both in the Cloudflare dashboard and via API.

​​ Export one or more images in the dashboard

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Click Images. Find the image or images you want to export. If you want to export a single image, click Export. If you need to export several images, first click the checkbox on the images you want to export and then click Export selected.

Your images will be downloaded to your computer.

​​ Export a single image via API

To download an image via API, the syntax is as follows:

GET accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/images/v1/<IMAGE_ID>/blob

Example: