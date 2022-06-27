Edit images
The Edit option, available from the main Images screen, is your one-stop location for options related with a specific image. Clicking Edit on the image you are interested in, opens a new page with all the options available, such as:
- Require Signed URLs to use with that particular image
- cURL command you can use as an example to access the image
- Fully-formed URLs for all the variants configured in your account.
To edit an image:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- In Account Home, click Images.
- Locate the image you want to edit, and click Edit.