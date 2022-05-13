Blur images

You can apply blur to your images from the Images dashboard. Blur is applied to image variants. If you plan on blurring your images, you will have to either create a specific variant for this effect first, or edit a previously created variant.

Refer to Resize images to learn how to create variants. You can also refer to the API to learn how to use blur using flexible variants .

To apply blur to an image:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account. Click Images. In the Images dashboard, click Variants. Find the variant you want to apply blur to, and click Edit > Customization Options. Use the slider to adjust the blurring effect. You can use the preview image to see how strong the blurring effect will be. Click Save.

You now have a variant with a blurring effect applied to your image.